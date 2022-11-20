Chicago Fire cast members have been sharing fun behind the scenes pictures

Taylor Kinney remains a star on the Chicago Fire cast for Season 11. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Chicago Fire cast members have been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes photos recently, giving fans a look at what they are up to during their downtime.

The unfortunate news is that the show itself is entering another long hiatus at NBC, with only one new episode left to air before the big winter break.

The upcoming Chicago Fire fall finale looks like a good one, as some payoff for the case that Kelly Severide was helping out on will present itself to viewers.

As that episode gets closer to debuting, it might be safe for fans to prepare mentally for a Chicago Fire cliffhanger. That is typically something that the show does before heading into extended breaks.

To help pass the time, previously aired episodes of all three One Chicago dramas are available for streaming through Peacock.

And it’s also worth noting that a main character on Chicago Med is leaving.

Behind the scenes with the Chicago Fire cast

Hanako Greensmith, who plays Violet on the Chicago Fire cast, recently shared a new group of images to her Instagram page.

“Just some autumnal things,” Hanako wrote as the caption to photos that feature herself, the set, and some co-workers.

Next up we have Jake Lockett, who has joined Firehouse 51 as Sam Carver this year. He shared some fun photos as the people from Truck 81 had the same idea about a fun photo while on set.

Jake also shared a photo with a motorcycle that might be pretty familiar to fans of Chicago Fire.

More from the Chicago Fire cast

Daniel Kyri, who plays firefighter Darren Ritter on the show, recently shared a fun photo on the set with Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd).

There are also several additional images and videos shared on the post that feature most of the cast.

Not to be outdone, the Instagram page for One Chicago also just featured a photo from the set where Jake Lockett (Carver) and Alberto Rosende (Blake Gallo) are relaxing between takes.

Even though the fall finale is coming up very quickly, there are a lot of episodes from Chicago Fire Season 11 left to debut. The show will return early in January from its winter hiatus, and there are going to be more episodes in the back half of the television season than what has already been aired.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.