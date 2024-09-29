Chicago Fire cast adds KaDee Strickland as Monica Pascal

The Chicago Fire cast introduced a surprise character during the season premiere.

Much of the episode dealt with the new chief at Firehouse 51 and his different leadership style.

Actor Dermot Mulroney plays Chief Dom Pascal, a mysterious new character within the One Chicago universe.

Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) left during the previous season finale, but the character still resides in Chicago. It’s possible that he could pop up now and then, much like how Jesse Spencer pops in and out as Matthew Casey.

Chief Pascal ushered in many changes at Firehouse 51 during that first episode, including chats after each call with his lieutenants.

As the season premiere wrapped up, Chief Pascal was shown arriving at home after an extended shift. He found the locks changed.

A window to the house opened, revealing the person we would later learn was Monica Pascal, his estranged wife.

Much more will come from their relationship: what happened in Miami, why Chief Pascal has returned to Chicago, and what is going on between Dom and Monica.

Who plays Monica Pascal on the Chicago Fire cast?

Actress KaDee Strickland has joined the Chicago Fire cast as Monica Pascal.

Kadee is probably best known for playing Dr. Charlotte King for the run of Private Practice. It was a spin-off from Grey’s Anatomy and she was one of the stars.

Kadee was also seen as a supporting character in the films Fever Pitch (Robin), The Grudge (Susan), and The Stepford Wives (Tara).

Cruel Summer (a TV series from 2023) featured KaDee as Debbie Landry over eight episodes.

Now she has joined the Chicago Fire cast and her character is shrouded in mystery. It has led Fire fans to guess what is happening in their relationship. We will have to keep tuning in on Wednesday nights to find out.

