One Chicago first look: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. introduce new cast members in new video

NBC has released a first look at the return of One Chicago.

We got some teaser footage earlier this month, but NBC has released a new two-minute video to create additional buzz.

Taylor Kinney (Fire), Jason Beghe (P.D.), S. Epatha Merkerson (Med), and various other actors and actresses speak about the returns of their shows.

The new Chicago Med doctors are also introduced, giving fans a quick preview of the new cast members.

As a reminder to Med fans, Dr. Crockett Marcel (played by Dominic Rains) left the show at the end of last season.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Some footage from the premieres of each show is mixed in with the cast members talking about their shows.

A first look at One Chicago’s return

Below is the new video footage from NBC and One Chicago.

Key moments include the presentation of new folks within One Chicago. Darren Barnet (Med), Dermot Mulroney (Fire), and Sarah Ramos (Med) are seen in their work attire.

The footage also features Jocelyn Hudon. She joined the Chicago Fire cast midway through last season as the paramedic replacement for actress Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett). The new paramedic, Lyla Novak, is the partner for the lead paramedic, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

As a reminder, the season premieres for each show arrive on Wednesday, September 25. It all kicks off at 8/7c on NBC with Chicago Med, continues at 9/8c with Chicago Fire, and finishes with Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.

More from the world of One Chicago

Here’s a breakdown of Dermot Mulroney’s new character. He plays the new chief at Firehouse 51 after the exit of Eamonn Walker (Chief Wallace Boden).

Chicago Med has several new doctors, so the first new episode may spend lots of time introducing their idiosyncrasies.

Former Chicago P.D. stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos were pictured in Europe together. They used to play detectives Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton (UpStead).

Below are some photos that were released from the Chicago Fire set.

“Is it hot in here or did Fire just drop new photos?” reads the caption.

Previous seasons of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock. That’s where fans can re-watch the season finales from last spring. That might be a good idea for Med fans to see why Crockett left, Fire fans to see why Chief Boden is gone, and P.D. fans to see what happened to Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos).

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays on NBC.