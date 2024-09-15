Chicago Fire cast: Who plays Chief Dom Pascal?

Big changes are coming to Chicago Fire, beginning with Chief Wallace Boden’s exit.

Actor Eamonn Walker played Boden for 12 seasons but has ended his run as a series regular.

Boden got a huge promotion within the Chicago Fire Department, so he has had to move on from Firehouse 51.

A new man fills Boden’s shoes during the Chicago Fire Season 13 premiere.

Teasers for the One Chicago return hint that drama is ahead during the transition.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Luckily, the show has added a great actor who can hold his own.

The Chicago Fire cast has a new chief

Actor Dermot Mulroney joins the cast as Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire Season 13. Dermot is a series regular. This means he will be featured in nearly every episode.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Chief Pascal worked in Miami for the past decade as a chief.

Before his job in Miami, Pascal worked in the CFD. This hints that the character has ties to the city and possibly to people who work at Firehouse 51.

Pascal has an estranged wife, works well under pressure, and is described as a “cheerful” person. Being cheerful isn’t something from Boden’s playbook, so it could take some getting used to.

Below is an image of Pascal on the Chicago Fire set.

Who plays Chief Dom Pascal on the Chicago Fire cast?

Dermot Mulroney is a veteran television and film actor.

Dermot played Michael O’Neal in My Best Friend’s Wedding, was Dirty Steve Stephens in Young Guns, and starred as Nick Mercer in The Wedding Date.

He was also recently seen as Ritson on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, played John Carmichael on the Hanna TV series, and played Sean Pierce for several years of Shameless.

His first Chicago Fire episode airs on Wednesday, September 25. It’s the season premiere, and his character has several important scenes.

Below is an appearance Dermot made on The Drew Barrymore Show as the cast of Bad Girls reunited.

More from the One Chicago Universe

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return on September 25. Each show has casting changes that will be addressed right away.

Chicago Med spoilers from its premiere reveal the synopsis and two new characters who will work at the hospital. This became necessary when one of the primary actors ended his run.

Previous seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. Fans might want to re-watch Season 12, Episode 13 (last season’s finale) before the new episodes arrive.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.