Chicago Fire recap: A new chief, some firehouse drama, and many new storylines during season premiere

Chicago Fire returned with the season premiere on Wednesday night.

The long summer hiatus ended, and it was time to find out what the folks of Firehouse 51 were up to.

Last season, some significant characters exited the show, including lead paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) returned to Chicago to marry Brett and take her back to Portland.

Firefighter Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) also appeared for the final time during the Season 12 premiere.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The exit that would most impact the new season was that of Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). He got promoted (to Deputy Commissioner) to help the CFD, meaning a new chief would be in charge at Firehouse 51.

Here’s a Season 12 recap for anyone who might need it.

Chicago Fire Season 13 premiere

The new episode began with newish firefighter Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) at his locker. Damon learned during last spring’s finale that he was Benny Severide’s son.

The camera then shifted to the new chief arriving at the house. Dermot Mulroney plays Chief Dom Pascal. He has been with the Miami Fire Department for 10 years after starting at CFD.

An update was given on why Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) wasn’t in the big chair. He got sick before the captain’s test and hadn’t even taken it yet, let alone the chief’s test. Pascal wished him luck and checked in to make sure there were no hard feelings about him being in that chair for now.

The squad was seen discussing Pascal, with a member calling him a “monster in the field” to denote his reputation for being great at the job.

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) had been out for six weeks and was finally returning (he was last there on the Season 12 finale).

Time to meet the new Chicago Fire chief

Pascal held a meeting to introduce himself and spoke about his 27 years on the job. He noted that his leadership style differed from Boden’s and that folks should expect some changes.

Later, one of those changes became apparent. Everyone had to turn in their phones during meal breaks to get to know each other better.

The new Chicago Fire chief is introduced during Chicago Fire Season 13. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

The tones rang, and it was time for the first call of the night. Explosions occurred in a building, and the firehouse had many people to rescue.

Pascal showed no fear on the scene, commanding the team into position and providing clear instructions. He then walked fearlessly toward the building and began pulling out people. His hands-on approach was already in stark contrast to Boden’s delegation style.

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal on the Chicago Fire season premiere. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

More details from the Chicago Fire premiere

Below are some more important plot points that surfaced during Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 1.

Damon made a save but had to be saved himself.

Pascal wanted one-on-one meetings with his lieutenants after calls.

Kidd didn’t like all the changes at the firehouse. She also told Severide she wasn’t ready for kids yet and admitted to missing Boden more than she first realized.

Pascal told Severide that family members can’t normally work on the same calls. He said he would be keeping an eye on him and Kidd.

Carver returned to Chicago with a girlfriend from Texas, upsetting Violet.

The second call for the house was a bad car accident with parents and their two kids. One kid revealed the dad crashed them on purpose.

Someone who used to know Pascal showed up and offered him someone to talk to about what happened in Miami. It was a hint of things to come this season.

Severide and Damon bonded over stories of their dad (Benny Severide).

Novak feels the new chief is cute.

Violet is upset about Carver’s new girlfriend. Carver was also upset at Violet for how he had acted toward him when he expressed feelings last season.

Ritter’s relationship with his cop boyfriend has evolved.

Pascal returned home at the end of the episode to find the locks changed. The woman there (Monica) was frustrated that he was working so much. She eventually lets him in, but there is more to unravel here in future episodes.

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

More from the world of One Chicago

Here’s everything to know about the new cast member. He is played by actor Dermot Mulroney, who has been acting for a long time.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.