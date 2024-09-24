What happened on Chicago Fire last season? The cast breaks it down in fun new video

Chicago Fire Season 13 debuts September 25 on NBC.

But many important moments happened last season that fans need to remember.

The Chicago Fire cast has a new video that summarizes the events from last season and breaks everything down for the viewers.

It’s a fun way to welcome everyone back for a new year of One Chicago Wednesdays.

Big changes are ahead for Firehouse 51, beginning with introducing a new chief during the season premiere.

The good news is that many characters have returned for a new season of fighting fires on NBC.

Chicago Fire cast summarizes Season 12 for the fans

Below is a fun video featuring the Chicago Fire cast as they break down what happened during Season 12.

Though it now seems like ages ago, a huge wedding happened last season. The will-they or won’t-they relationship between Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett ended in happiness.

Actor Jesse Spencer returned to Chicago Fire so that his character (Casey) could marry the chief paramedic at Firehouse 51 (Brett).

A new firefighter began work at 51, and he had a secret. He later claimed to be the son of Benny Severide, making him the brother of Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney). How will Kelly handle this shocking news?

More key moments mentioned in the video below include Tuck 81 blowing up, a new paramedic filling in for Brett, and Mouch (Christian Stolte) looking for a promotion before retirement.

New relationships also surfaced, creating some new drama within the firehouse. The Chicago Fire cast members also reveal in the video how there were several notable exits from the show. We still miss Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

Check out this recap to get ready for the arrival of a new Chicago Fire season.

More from the One Chicago world

Here’s everything you need to know about the new chief. With Boden gone, a new person steps into the job at 51. He does things much differently than Boden, likely leading to growing pains for his new team.

Chicago Med also has some new faces. A major cast exit has led to the addition of new doctors on Med. These new folks will impact the season premiere, so fans will immediately get to know them this fall.

Below is another video shared by One Chicago. This one reintroduces the new paramedic, Lizzie Novak (played by Jocelyn Hudon). She will continue to work as the partner for Violet Mikami (Hanako Greesnsmith).

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. The service also provides older seasons of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.