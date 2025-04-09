Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.: Are the episodes new tonight?

Welcome to another One Chicago Wednesday.

But the inevitable question from fans is whether or not the episodes are new.

NBC presented new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on April 2.

It was an exciting night, and we saw Jack Damon return to Chicago Fire.

Actor Michael Bradway plays Damon, the younger brother of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

Chicago P.D. fans saw Natalee Linez return as Val Soto. She plays the girlfriend of Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins).

Are the One Chicago shows new on April 9?

The April 9 One Chicago episodes are all repeats.

NBC airs older content on Wednesday night as the shows take a quick break.

We have a short wait for new episodes – new content is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16.

Below is information about what fans will see on April 9.

“Halloween chaos takes over the E.D. Hannah helps a pregnant woman with an autistic son. Charles clashes with nurse Jackie on a psych case,” reads the synopsis for the Chicago Med episode on April 9. It’s called Bad Habits.

“Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents. Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios. Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet’s birthday. Carver’s allegiances are torn,” reads the April 9 Chicago Fire synopsis. It’s called Down the Rabbit Hole.

“In the midst of a momentous rainstorm, Intelligence lends support to Officer Cook when she and her partner disagree about an investigation,” is the full Chicago P.D. synopsis for April 9. It’s called Water and Honey.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Fire spoilers reveal details on Boden’s return. Eamonn Walker played Chief Wallace Boden for the first 12 years of the show. He left during the Season 12 finale to take a promotion within the Chicago Fire Department.

Spoilers about the season finale of Chicago Med were revealed. The showrunner has teased some returning faces and a season-ending episode that fans should not miss. Get ready for some surprises.

Chicago P.D. Season 12 has wrapped. The cast and crew finished filming the season finale and had a big party. Images from that party were shared online.

Actress Amy Morton recently celebrated her birthday. She plays Trudy Platt on the Chicago P.D. cast. She is also routinely seen on Chicago Fire since she is Mouch’s wife.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c on NBC.