Chicago Fire alum thanks the Academy for considering her for an Emmy Award on her new shows

The Chicago Fire cast used to feature Adriyan Rae as Gianna Mackey, Sylvie Brett’s partner on Ambulance 61. Mackey was even in a relationship with firefighter Blake Gallo for a short while.

Adriyan appeared in nine episodes of Chicago Fire during Season 9, but she decided to leave the show and pursue other opportunities.

Within the world of One Chicago, the character of Gianna Mackey is still alive, so the door seems to be open if a return ever makes sense. But when Mackey left Firehouse 51, Violet Mikami (played by Hanako Greensmith) took her spot as Brett’s partner.

After leaving Chicago Fire, Adriyan joined The Game as Brittany Pitts. And she also appeared again on the Atlanta cast as Candice. According to her latest social media post, she has been submitted for consideration of a 2022 Emmy Award on both shows.

Adriyan Rae thanks the Academy for consideration

“[ FYC ] thank you @televisionacad #ForYourConsideration for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for #TheGame and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for @atlantafx . Honored & grateful to even be in the mix. 🙏🏽💕 with love | with light | A.Rae,” Adriyan wrote as the caption to several new photos that she posted on Instagram.

The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on September 12, and the Emmy nominations announcement will come on July 12. That’s when Adriyan will find out if she has made the cut for the final nominees in Best Guest Actress in a Comdy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

One Chicago returns to NBC

