Carrie Underwood roasts American Idol co-star as fans react to judges’ chemistry

During a recent American Idol episode, Carrie Underwood didn’t hesitate to roast her co-star.

She joined Season 23 as a judge to replace fellow singer Katy Perry, who left for her world tour and travel to space in a historic Blue Origin flight.

Carrie has received plenty of backlash and criticism upon joining due to her inauguration performance earlier this year.

Some critics have also called out the Season 4 winner for her unrecognizable appearance amid potential cosmetic surgery upgrades.

Many fans also still support the Idol star and enjoy seeing what she brings to the singing competition show each week.

During one episode, she and her co-stars, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, had a brief exchange about their music, and Carrie quickly shot down one of them as far as a musician.

Carrie roasted American Idol co-star with a burn about his music career

After the American Idol judges listen to and watch contestant auditions, they offer praise, criticism, and helpful advice for the aspiring musicians.

Carrie had an excellent suggestion for one contestant, which she still uses herself.

“You need to go and watch some of your favorite performers because I still do that,” she told the contestant after their audition.

“You watch me?” Luke asked with a smile, seeming to prepare himself for her reply.

“I watch Lionel,” she quickly replied, with Lionel telling her, “God bless ya, Carrie.”

Lionel’s music career began in the 1970s. It included writing, producing, and releasing hit music, such as the late Kenny Rogers’ No. 1 song, Lady, and his own No. 1 songs, All Night Long and My Endless Love with Diana Ross.

Luke is younger, but certainly no slouch regarding his music career. His first 10 albums contained 30 No. 1 hits, and he has achieved many awards, ranging from Billboard and CMT to American Music Awards.

Carrie has previously admitted she has a good friendship with Luke, so the playful jab seemed nothing more than joking between friends.

Here’s what some fans said about Carrie as part of the American Idol judges

In the comment section, fans expressed lukewarm and disapproving reactions about the newest American Idol judge. Some seem ready to bring back the judge Carrie replaced.

“I love this show, so I’m watching… Carrie is ok That’s it,” a commenter wrote.

Another said, “Katy had better chemistry with the Lionel and Luke. Carrie’s ok but I don’t think she’ll judge for as long as Katy did.”

Pic credit: @americanidol/Instagram

One fan commented that they “don’t watch @carrieunderwood,” while another said, “@lionelrichie is the only judge I like on this current panel. I miss @katyperry.”

Katy, who spent seven seasons as a judge, hasn’t expressed any interest in returning quite yet. However, she admitted she missed the American Idol show and stays in touch with her co-stars, Luke and Lionel.