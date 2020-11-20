Call Your Mother receives series premiere date from ABC

ABC released some information today about its 2021 premieres, with two shows making their season premieres and one making its series premiere with its first episode.

Call Your Mother will kick off its run in January 2021 immediately following The Conners.

Call Your Mother premiere date

The new Kyra Sedgwick sitcom Call Your Mother Season 1 will air its first episode on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

This means there are changes coming to the Wednesday night schedule on ABC.

Right now, Black-ish is airing on Wednesday nights, but when it returns from its winter break, it will move to Tuesday nights. This will happen on January 26, and it will pair up with its sister series, Mixed-ish.

The two will air from 9-10 EST and the new drama series Big Sky will follow at 10/9c.

As for Call Your Mother, it will take the place of Black-ish on January 13 at 9:30 EST on Wednesday nights, following The Goldbergs (8/7c), American Housewife (8:30/7:30c), and The Conners (9/8c).

The last show on Wednesday nights will premiere one week later with For Life at 10/9c.

Here is the full ABC schedule for 2021 (all times EST):

SUNDAY

10 pm The Rookie (Season 3 premiere)

MONDAY

10 pm The Good Doctor (Midseason premiere)

TUESDAY

9 pm black-ish (New time slot)

9:30 pm mixed-ish (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm Big Sky (Midseason premiere)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Goldbergs (Midseason premiere)

8:30 pm American Housewife (Midseason premiere)

9 pm The Conners (Midseason premiere)

9:30 pm Call Your Mother (Series premiere)

10 pm For Life (Midseason premiere)

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

8 pm Station 19 (Midseason premiere)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy (Midseason premiere)

10 pm A Million Little Things (Midseason premiere)

What is Call Your Mother about?

Call Your Mother is a new sitcom starring Kyra Sedgwick as an “empty nest mother.”

Here is the official Call Your Mother synopsis from ABC:

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

The show is an original sitcom from Kari Lizer, who previously created and produced The New Adventures of Old Christine. This is her first show to run since 2010.

Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) stars as Jackie, Jean’s oldest child. Joey Bragg (Father of the Year) is Freddie, Jean’s youngest.

Emma Caymares (Fosse/Verdon) is Celia, Freddie’s girlfriend. Austin Crute (Daybreak) is Lane, Jackie’s roommate.

Sherri Shepherd also signed on for a recurring role in Call Your Mother as Sharon, Jean’s salty and salt-of-the-earth best friend from Iowa.

Call Your Mother’s season premiere will be on January 13, 2021, at 9:30 EST on ABC.