For Life Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

For Life is the legal drama series based loosely on the real-life story of wrongly convicted criminal Isaac Wright Jr, who becomes an attorney while incarcerated in order to help other wrongfully convicted criminals overturn their convictions.

The series debuted on ABC in February of 2020 starring Nicholas Pinnock in the main role of Aaron Wallace, the man sent to prison who becomes an attorney and seeks to help others who are wrongfully convicted.

Many viewers are ready to see another season of the series, and they will thanks to a network renewal. Here’s everything we know about the legal drama For Life Season 2 on ABC.

This article provides everything that is known about For Life Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of For Life?

According to Deadline’s report on June 15, ABC ordered a second season of the legal drama. Based on the report, this show was one of two series “on the bubble” after their freshman seasons. For Life got the renewal, while the other show, The Baker and the Beauty, was canceled.

For Life had very good ratings in terms of digital viewership, leading to the renewal a month after the show’s conclusion.

The show also received an 86 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer based on 14 critics’ reviews. A total of 61 user reviews for Season 1 resulted in a 90 percent Audience Score at the website.

The show is from creators Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Sony Pictures Television, and ABC Studios. Curtis Jackson, who was also behind the shows Power and Power Book II: Ghost on Starz, commented on the renewal announcement.

For Life just got renewed for season two by ABC! It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going. Isaac Wright Jr stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life. pic.twitter.com/ig5gBnRMAq — 50cent (@50cent) June 16, 2020

“It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going. Isaac Wright Jr stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life,” Jackson said of the renewal.

“Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever,” Jackson said.

Jackson is not only part of the creative team, but also an executive producer for the show along with Hank Steinberg and several others, including the man the series is based on, Isaac Wright Jr.

Release date latest: When does For Life Season 2 come out?

Season 1 of the legal drama series premiered on ABC on February 11, 2020.

As of this report, there is no official For Life Season 2 release date. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many TV production schedules were postponed until casts and crews could work safely.

There’s an expectation that For Life Season 2 could arrive in early 2021, though. Stay tuned as we will have the updates once any more information arrives.

For Life Season 2 cast updates

The main cast is expected to return for Season 2, although no official announcements have arrived yet.

That should mean Nicholas Pinnock returns to play main character Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma returns as the prison warden Safiya Masry, and Boris McGiver is back in his role as state Attorney General Glen Maskins.

Also returning for a second season should be Joy Bryant as Aaron’s wife Marie Wallace, Tyla Harris as his daughter Jasmine Wallace, and Mary Stuart Masterson as Safiya’s wife Anya.

The first season had 50 Cent pop up in the role of Cassius Dawkins. Felonius Munk appeared in a recurring role as Hassan Nawaz. There’s the possibility both of them will appear in For Life Season 2.

We’ll have cast updates as they arrive for the season.

For Life Season 2 spoilers

The first season of For Life focused on Aaron Wallace, a man who becomes a lawyer while behind bars. He seeks to overturn his life sentence due to a wrongful conviction for drug trafficking. Wallace was the owner of a club and the drugs belonged to a friend of his, yet Wallace ends up prosecuted and sent to prison.

Throughout the season, he helps other inmates with their cases, but the finale has a major cliffhanger arrive regarding his own conviction. Glen Maskins was the man who headed up the prosecution team that put Wallace away and has used various tactics to keep him behind bars.

In the finale, Wallace is granted a re-trial by new judge Reginald Cummings thanks to Maskins admitting he went after Wallace as retribution due to Lexie overdosing on drugs.

Also during the episode, Maskins won the election to become the state Attorney General. With his new power, he visits Wallace in prison and offers him a deal. If he drops the retrial, he’ll let him out of prison in six months. Maskins also offers to drop charges against Jamal and nothing will be held against his family.

Wallace now has a big decision to make. He had a transfer out of the prison granted, but that will be denied if he accepts Maskins’ deal. Wallace will also be viewed as a felon in the eyes of the law, making it tough for him to take the deal.

A few other major events happened in the finale. Anya losing the election for state Attorney General led to relationship turmoil. She ends up blaming Safiya for it, and it looks like their marriage is in trouble. In addition, Wallace’s daughter Jasmine gave birth five weeks early.

One other plot point involved a prison riot. Four inmates died during it, but it’s unknown who they were. Jamal survived but is beaten up pretty badly, but viewers are uncertain who was killed in the riot.

There’s no official trailer or any plot details for Season 2 yet. However, Season 1 ended with those major cliffhangers, so viewers will anxiously be awaiting the next episodes.

“It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright, Jr. and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac’s experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country,” creator and executive producer Hank Steinberg said upon the show’s renewal.

“The show’s renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support,” Steinberg said with regards to another season.

For now, viewers can re-watch or catch up on any missed episodes at ABC.com or through Hulu streaming.

For Life is currently on hiatus on ABC with Season 2 release date expected in early 2021.