American Housewife Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The popular sitcom American Housewife has quickly moved through four seasons, bringing viewers laughs and good vibes courtesy of Katie Otto and family.

After being extended for more episodes, the show ended a bit earlier than usual in Season 4, but that doesn’t mean it’s over.

In fact, there will be a fifth season of the hit ABC comedy, so viewers will get to see more of Katie, her family, and the rest of the cast of characters again.

Here’s everything we know so far about the show’s return for another season.

This article provides everything that is known about American Housewife Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of American Housewife?

In May, viewers of several ABC series got great news. The network renewed a total of 13 shows for new seasons, per a Deadline report.

That included American Housewife getting renewed for a fifth season.

It joined other popular series such as The Goldbergs, mixed-ish, black-ish, The Conners, and Dancing with the Stars.

Aaron Kaplan, CEO of Kapital Entertainment, tweeted out the good news. He also suggested a fall release for the ABC show, but that seems unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEASON 5 of @AmericanWifeABC is coming back in the fall (covid permitting)!! Thank you to @ABCNetwork for continuing to believe in this special comedy. Long live the Ottos! pic.twitter.com/nVHUm2LqqE — Aaron Kaplan (@KaplanAaron) May 21, 2020

Release date latest: When does American Housewife Season 5 come out?

The fourth season of American Housewife officially premiered back on Sept. 27, 2019. There were initially going to be 15 episodes, but ABC ordered more due to increased popularity.

However, they were only able to get five more episodes in, as production got shut down in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. So Season 4 ended with the 20th episode.

Except for the first season arriving in early October, each season since that has come out in late September. It’d be a significant surprise if American Housewife did that with a fifth season in September 2020, though.

With that said, American Housewife Season 5 has no official release date yet, but sometime in 2021 seems like the best guess for now.

American Housewife Season 5 cast updates

Expect to see the prominent cast members back for Season 5. That would include Katy Mixon as the lead character, Kate “Katie” Otto, and Diedrich Bader as her husband, Greg Otto.

There’s no reason viewers shouldn’t see Katie’s daughters back. That means Meg Donnelly should return as Taylor “Sweetheart” Otto and Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto. Katie’s middle child, son Oliver Otto (Daniel DiMaggio), should also be back.

Additionally, Katie’s best friends should be back with Ali Wong as Doris and Carly Hughes as Angela.

Other returning cast members would include Leslie Big as Viv, Jessica St. Clair as Chloe Brown Mueller, Amarr M. Wooten as Eyo, Carly Craig as Tara Summer, and Logan Pepper as Cooper Bradford.

American Housewife Season 5 spoilers

Since American Housewife is a sitcom, it generally follows that sort of formula with unique storylines in each half-hour episode, rather than a continuing storyline through a season.

The show follows Katie Otto (Katy Mixon) as she helps her flawed family deal with the struggles of their everyday life in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. It’s a town generally full of perfect mommies who have perfect offspring. Katie provides her extremely honest outlook on things.

There should be more of the same for the fifth season with Katy Mixon continuing to shine in the endearing role in the hit comedy series.

In the Season 4 finale, Taylor is preparing for prom with Trip. As seen in the clip below, she has to teach Greg how to shoot a 3-pointer in basketball as the final item on her life skills list. By completing that, she can go to prom.

The life skills task involves sticking with something difficult, and it is just that as it brings up an embarrassing incident that Greg had on the basketball court during his past.

Oliver and Cooper decided to hold something called “Crom” on Cooper’s yacht instead of going to prom. However, that all changes when a girl calls up the teen hotline talking about her issue of not going to prom due to looks.

Oliver hits it off with the girl during the call and asks her to prom. She agrees, and when she shows up, she is beautiful, and her issue is that guys are intimidated by her looks, so nobody asks her out. She thanks Oliver for asking her to go.

Meanwhile, Katie has to get to the bottom of the possibility that daughter Anna-Kat is getting bullied at her school. However, she finds out Anna-Kat is the bully.

We’ve yet to see an official trailer or preview for any new episodes of the show, but ABC should provide more details leading up to the new season.

American Housewife Season 5 release date is expected in 2021 on ABC.