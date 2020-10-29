What happened to the original Anna-Kat on American Housewife and who plays her now after the cast change?

Fans of American Housewife were surprised to learn last night that one of the show’s main characters, Anna-Kat, has been replaced with another actor.

The show revolves around the trials and tribulations of American housewife Katie Otto (Katy Mixon) who struggles with her husband to bring up three children while surrounded by the pretentious and arrogant housewives of a well to do neighborhood in Westport, Connecticut.

Katie’s youngest daughter — and allegedly favorite offspring — is the rather lovely Anna-Kat, who was played by Julia Butters for four seasons.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, as the new season began last night, many fans noticed something was amiss. The character of Anna-Kat had been switched, and very obviously so.

Some fans were really quite displeased and took to Twitter to express their confusion and annoyance.

One fan said they were “traumatized.”

So, what happened to Julia Butters?

Julia Butters has left American Housewife because she’s essentially become more famous and successful. Butters really hit the big time when she was cast in Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood blockbuster Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Butters stole the show as she starred alongside Leonardo Di Caprio as precocious child actor Trudi Fraser. Tarantino reportedly cast Butters for the role after watching her play Anna-Kat.

She won a heap of praise and multiple nominations for her role, which means doors have started to open for the 11-year-old star.

Therefore the young actress and her team requested that she be released from her American Housewife duties at the end of the season, and ABC Signature duly obliged.

This means American Housewife needed a new Anna-Kat for season 5, and they’ve found one in 13-year-old Giselle Eisenberg.

Who is Giselle Eisenberg?

It seems that Giselle Eisenberg is already a very accomplished actor herself with tons of experience. And she too has worked alongside Di Caprio.

She was just 5 years old when she made her debut as the daughter of Leonardo and Margot Robbie in Martin Scorcese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Wait, there’s more. She has also worked with none other than Al Pacino in Dan Fogelman’s 2015 film Danny Collins.

She’s also done some small-screen work with roles on CBS’s Life In Pieces and NBC’s Law and Order: SUV and Believe, among many other acting roles.

You can find her on Instagram at @giselleeisenberg

So while some American Housewife fans may be sorry to see the lack of Julia Butters, it seems the character of Anna-Kat Otto is in good hands for the foreseeable future.