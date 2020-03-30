Bull episode schedule changes at CBS as season finale approaches

The Bull episode schedule at CBS has changed, and the network has moved up the season finale.

The coronavirus situation has led to several shows ending the production of current episodes. That includes Bull, which won’t finish filming the rest of its Season 4 episodes.

CBS is moving up the Bull season finale, and it will no longer air in May. The network is also altering how the next few weeks will work in primetime.

The worst news in all of it is that the season finale will now be an episode that was supposed to be leading up to it, rather than the final installment for Season 4.

CBS Bull episode schedule

Below is a breakdown of what is going to air in the 10/9c time slot each Monday evening for the next few weeks:

March 30: Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special

April 6: Bull Season 4, Episode 18 — “Off the Rails”

April 11 (Saturday): Bull Season 3, Episode 6 — “Fool Me Twice” (rebroadcast)

April 13: Bull Season 4, Episode 19

As shown above, on March 30, Bull will not be shown, as James Corden is hosting a special for the network.

The next new episode of the show is going to air on April 6, which was a day that was supposed to see a rebroadcast episode until CBS updated the schedule.

Then, on Saturday, the network is going to show an older episode from Season 3, before getting right back to business on the following Monday evening.

How many episodes in Bull Season 4?

CBS ordered 22 episodes of Bull for Season 4, and 17 of them have aired so far. A recent report from CinemaBlend stated that Bull, “almost completed the 22 episodes ordered for this season.”

What exactly does that statement mean?

We read it as up to 21 episodes were completed, unless the writer was exaggerating, which could mean that only 19 or 20 episodes had finished production.

If it’s 19, 20, or 21, it seems very likely that CBS is going to run them on successive Monday evenings in April and that the Bull season finale is going to happen before May 1 even hits.

Sticking with that Bull episode schedule, they could show Episode 19 on April 13, Episode 20 on April 20, and Episode 21 on April 27. If there are only 20 completed episodes, then the season would simply end on April 20.

A big reason for CBS to roll out the episodes — instead of waiting — is that there has been an uptick in the ratings numbers for Bull. The March 16 episode was actually the most-watched one of the season, showing a positive trend.

If that trend continues, the likelihood of Bull Season 5 taking place could become much greater.

So far, CBS has made no announcements about whether Bull will be canceled or renewed for next fall.

More CBS television news

Additional news from CBS includes the NCIS season finale airing on April 14 and a new sitcom called Broke — starring Pauley Perrette — beginning on April 2.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.