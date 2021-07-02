Blue Bloods Season 12 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Tom Selleck sitting with his family in Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods Season 11 ended with a new member of the family proving his worth and earning the pride of his family.

With the end of the season, fans might have wondered about the fate of the CBS series. But we have good news. Blue Bloods is coming back.

Here is everything we know so far about Blue Bloods Season 12.

This article provides everything that is known about Blue Bloods Season 12 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 12 of Blue Bloods?

CBS renewed Blue Bloods for Season 12 on April 15, 2021.

The announcement was made through a tweet by the CBS social media accounts.

“What do these shows all have in common? They are all…RENEWED,” the tweet read. “CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! – CBS original series.”

CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! – CBS original series @NCIS_CBS @BlueBloods_CBS @MagnumPICBS @BullCBS and @SWATCBS. pic.twitter.com/VmitT6bX9P — CBS (@CBS) April 15, 2021

Don’t expect Blue Bloods to end anytime soon, even as it enters its 12th season. Tom Selleck spoke to People about the show and said he sees no end sight.

“I don’t think there is an end point,” Selleck, 75, who plays law enforcement family patriarch Frank Reagan, said. “I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older.”

Release date latest: When does Blue Bloods Season 12 come out?

CBS has not revealed when Blue Bloods Season 12 will premiere for the 2021-22 CBS television season.

However, we can estimate exactly when it should premiere. Every season from the first through the 10th premiered in the same week in September. Only Season 11 differed, and that was because of COVID-19 delays.

The earliest Blue Bloods premiered was September 23 and the latest, other than Season 11, was September 27.

This tells us that you should expect Blue Bloods Season 12 to premiere on Friday night, September 24.

Blue Bloods Season 12 cast updates

The main cast of Blue Bloods should return for Season 12, as Tom Selleck told People that the cast is like family now.

“Our dinner party scenes are like a reunion of friends,” Selleck said. “Sometimes it’s hard for the directors to get us to concentrate. We do the work, and we do it well, but we’re also screwing around and kidding each other and catching up. What we have is truly a blessing.”

This means Tom Selleck will return as Commissioner Frank Reagan, the patriarch of the Reagan family.

Donnie Wahlberg returns as Detective First Grade Danny Reagan is the eldest son of Commissioner Frank Reagan.

Bridget Moynahan returns as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan-Boyle, who is Frank Reagan’s only daughter.

Will Estes is back as Sergeant Jamie Reagan the youngest son of Frank Reagan.

Len Carious will be back as former Commissioner Henry “Pop” Reagan, Frank Reagan’s father.

Will Hochman will be back as Joe Hill, Frank’s grandson that he never knew existed and the latest of the family to join the ranks of law enforcement officers.

Jennifer Esposito will also be back as Detective Jackie Curatola, Danny’s previous partner.

Also expected to return to the Blue Bloods cast is Amy Carlson as Linda Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Steve Schirripa as DA investigator Det. Anthony Abetemarco and Robert Clohessy as Lt. Sidney Gormley.

Blue Bloods Season 12 spoilers

Tom Selleck spoke in his People interview about how Blue Bloods has changed through its 11 seasons.

“There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it’s even more than that now. When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters’ heads,” Selleck said.

The Blue Bloods Season 11 finale was a two-hour episode and a lot happened.

Joe Reagan’s son Joe Hill (Will Hochman) initially showed up and revealed his connection to the family and his grandfather Frank wanted to bring him in. However, Joe disappeared.

In the Season 11 finale, Joe was back and he had a huge secret. He took a Federal undercover assignment for the ATF, and only Frank and Jamie knew.

Joe ended up in danger, and it was up to Danny and Jamie to stay on his trail and try to save him. At the same time, Frank had it out with ATF Special Agent Weber (Gloria Reuben) when he told her Joe only reported to Jamie now.

When a dirty ATF agent closed in, Joe was able to take him down and then Danny and Jamie showed up just in time to help save him after a massive gunfight.

When it ended, there was a Reagan family dinner and Frank decided that maybe Joe was the new black sheep of the family, but finished by saying he is “something special” and “his father’s son,” which Frank finished by saying there is “no better thing.”

There is no word on what Blue Bloods Season 12 will be about, but expect Joe to play a bigger role from here out.

CBS has yet to announce when Blue Bloods Season 12 will premiere.