Blue Bloods cast answers questions on romance and the show’s future

The Blue Bloods cast has a lot of answers for fans.

As the show prepares to hit its milestone 250th episode, the cast and producers answered some questions from fans. They run from possible romances to what to expect as Season 12 continues.

They show how much the fans mean to the show and why they’re the key to the series hitting this mark.

Blue Bloods hitting 250 family dinners

In television, a show reaching 250 episodes is an amazing achievement. The only current shows on CBS that can top Blue Bloods’ run is NCIS, now in its nineteenth season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, which is on Season 13.

More remarkably, nearly all those episodes have been in the same time slot. Aside from a brief move to Wednesdays in its first season, Blue Bloods has always had the same 10 pm Friday time slot since its debut in 2010.

In a special question and answer segment for TV Guide, Tom Selleck summed up how it felt to hit this achievement.

“Two hundred and fifty episodes is hard to fathom. I never envisioned that number, but I’m still just as interested in the stories and finding out new stuff about Frank.”

Selleck answered the question of whether Frank would ever get out of the office and investigate a case himself to show the skills that made him Commissioner.

“The commissioner in the trenches is always an interesting idea, but it’s not what he does. That said, he’s pretty good with suspects, he’s good with figuring people, so he does use his skills. I don’t think you’ll see him out investigating a case. But who knows?”

Executive producer Kevin Wade was pressed on the long-standing question of whether Frank would ever leave the NYPD and what would happen to the series afterward.

“I suppose when the show ends, he will step down. There would be no advantage in having Frank run for mayor or retire and move out to Montauk and start fishing.”

Wade also addressed whether Will Hochman would join the cast full-time as Joe Hill. “We already tell three or four stories a week with our main cast members, but we have been able to fit Joe Hill into [at least] five episodes this year.”

Are any romances coming on Blue Bloods?

The questions moved to the personal relationships on the show. While Jamie and Eddie are happily married, there were questions about whether Frank would ever date someone again. Selleck was coy on the answer.

“I don’t know. If you’re doing four stories per show, it’s difficult, and Frank, being who he is, makes it hard. He’s devoted to what he does on the job and to his kids, but he’s kind of a man alone. I am happy people want that, though. [Chuckles] Frank is human; he hasn’t been completely chaste since he lost his wife. This season, a woman [Alex Kingston] he’d had an encounter with when she was a city of London police commander returned. But Frank’s still wearing his wedding ring. Will he ever deal with that?”

Donnie Wahlberg was asked about Danny’s dating psychic Maggie (Callie Thorne), which he seemed open to.

“I play Danny as being very cautious about who he trusts. The fact that he trusts Maggie so much when others don’t says a lot. I think their focus is on helping people, not dating.”

However, Marisa Ramirez, who plays Danny’s partner, Maria Baez, was pressed if there might be a romance between the two detectives.

“I wish I knew! Danny and Maria are in such a great place. Sometimes taking things to another level only complicates things.”

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin, was asked if her character would find “Mr. Right.” “I think Erin met Mr. Right. He was Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), her ex-husband. It just wasn’t the right timing.”

A follow-up question is if there might ever be a romance between Erin and investigator Anthony (Steve Schirripa). However, Moynahan believes it’s better that the two are just friends.

“I don’t know that the relationship is going in that direction. It’s almost like Moonlighting. You wanted those two characters to get together and once they did, it ruined everything.”

What’s coming on Blue Bloods?

Some lighter questions included which cast member each actor would want to be stuck on a desert island with.

Wahlberg’s answer was, “if I wanted to laugh until we got rescued: Marisa Ramirez. For deep conversation: Bridget Moynahan. For life lessons: Tom Selleck. If I want guaranteed survival, which I do: Will Estes.”

Estes added he would choose “Andrew Terraciano [Sean Reagan]. He’s the youngest, and I think I could convince him to take on more of the survival chores than anyone else. He’s also smart and teaches me about history [on set].”

The talk moved to what to expect beyond the 250th episode. The show will be taking a break for a few weeks afterward due to CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and won’t return until April 1.

Wade gave intriguing hints to the rest of the season, which includes “tension rises between Jamie and Eddie, Jamie gets busted driving while drugged, Erin has a surprising stalker, and Danny, Jamie and Joe Hill undertake a rescue operation together.”

With such excitement being planned, it’s little wonder the cast appreciates the love of fans and hopeful to see the show hitting the 350th episode mark.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.