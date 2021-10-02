Blue Bloods actors talk on the chances of a Danny/Baez romance

Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez as Danny and Baez hunting a killer on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Could Danny and Baez be the next Blue Bloods romance? The actors have a surprising answer.

In a new interview, Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez talked about the possibility their Blue Bloods partners get together and the unique reason they may be against it.

Danny and Baez’s growing partnership

When Baez became Danny’s partner in Season 3, they instantly treated each other with respect as equals. They leaned on each other for support and each was ready to have the other’s back.

Unlike other cops, Baez never judged Danny for his dad being the police commissioner and could reign in his temper. At the same time, Baez had her own issues, especially her problems with her wayward criminal brother.

Any romantic tension was erased by how Danny was happily married to Linda. After her shocking death before Season 8, Baez had to help Danny cope with the loss on the job.

The pair have grown closer, although dating has never seemed to interest either of them. In fact, Baez pushed Danny to see psychic Maggie (Callie Thorne) and dating various men herself.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Yet Season 11 had a dramatic moment where the pair helped each other against a serial killer, allowing Baez the honor of joining the Reagan family dinner.

Fans have compared it to how Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) spent years as partners, flirting about before finally getting engaged without warning.

Yet if the actors had a say in it, the possibility of a Danny/Baez romance may not occur.

Wahlberg on the romance possibilities and his getting older

On Thursday’s episode of CBS’ The Talk, Wahlberg joined on video chat to discuss Season 12 of Blue Bloods. When asked about Danny and Baez, Wahlberg brought Ramirez on to state that the key reason they’re against their characters getting together was that it might ruin the on-screen partnership.

“See we have a feeling on this… Will Estes plays my younger brother on the show, and Vanessa Ray plays his now-wife, and they started off as partners, and the minute they got together and got married, they don’t have scenes anymore.”

Ramirez added, “I don’t want to be here if I don’t have scenes with him.”

“We won’t have scenes together and I’d miss my friend,” Wahlberg summed up.

The talk included a blooper reel with Wahlberg laughing “we do laugh a lot, and there are times when we push it a little too far with our laughter outbreaks, but it makes the day so much fun.”

.@DonnieWahlberg discusses the new season of @BlueBloods_CBS and if he and his partner [Baez], played by Marisa Ramirez will start a romantic relationship. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gqmmA2WAa4 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 30, 2021

When asked what was coming up for the show in Season 12, Wahlberg stated that filming Season 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic created a new bond for the tight cast.

“I think the family’s getting tighter. I think it’s really mirroring our relationships off screen… Last year when we shot during Covid we were really isolated on set and we really bonded, I think, in a much deeper way. And I think that’s really resonating in the show, it’s resonating on camera. And that a lot of that closeness and that tightness and that connection to each other will really big a big part of what the show has to offer.”

Wahlberg did make the confession of one major change since the show began: he’s no longer as eager to do his own stunt work as he’s gotten older.

“I did all my stunts for 10 years. Tom Cruise, eat your heart out! Then I turned 50 and the wheels just didn’t work the same. So I kind of told them to tone it down on the stunts. Just today, I had to chase a van 20 feet, I made it 12.”

While some fans may be annoyed at the idea of no romance between the cops, Wahlberg and Ramirez make it clear they’re much happier with being partners than lovers.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.