Blue Bloods: A familiar face returns for the Season 12 premiere

Will Estes, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg as the Reagan family on Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is welcoming some familiar faces for its Season 12 premiere.

CBS has released the official synopsis for Hate Is Hate, the Season 12 premiere, which will feature the return of Callie Thorne’s Maggie and Dylan Walsh’s mayor.

How did Blue Bloods Season 11 end?

For those who may have forgotten, the Season 11 finale of Blue Bloods was typical with some police drama, yet the family still came together in the end for dinner.

The two-part finale had the Reagans discovering that Joe Hill (Will Hochman) had been working undercover for the ATF investigating some gunrunners with Frank (Tom Selleck) upset that the ATF didn’t let the NYPD in on this.

It got worse when Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) discovered Jamie (Will Estes) had been Joe’s contact in his job and didn’t tell the rest of the family.

Eventually, Danny and Jamie managed to get to Joe, hiding out on a farm. In a shootout, Joe’s friend Ty was killed, but the brothers saved Joe, although the leader of the gunrunners escaped.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Meanwhile, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) risked herself executing a search without a warrant. Despite that, the family still got together, with Joe joining for the Reagan Sunday dinner.

What’s the Season 12 premiere about?

Callie Thorne is Maggie Gibson on Blue Bloods. Pic Credit: @CBS

Titled Hate Is Hate, the Season 12 premiere is written by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor and directed by David Barrett. The official synopsis details that the episode will focus on some past faces popping up while Erin faces a challenge from her boss.

As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time.

Obviously, the psychic will be Maggie (Callie Thorne), the eccentric woman who has helped Danny out in past cases. While Danny is doubtful of her “gift” and Maggie’s claims of having spoken to the spirit of Danny’s late wife Linda, he does feel an attraction to her.

It appears the premiere will also touch on the growing tension between Frank and Mayor Peter Chase (Walsh). Season 11 had Walsh distancing himself from public support of the NYPD and this rise in shootings is sure to add to the pressure between them.

The other plotline also plays on the tension between Erin and Crawford, who had a few clashes last season with Crawford not happy with Erin’s tactics while Erin felt Crawford played politics too much.

With Crawford taking a larger part in this case, it’s unclear how this will affect the working relationship between the women.

There is no mention of any plotline of Jamie and wife Eddie (Vanessa Ray), but the spouses will likely interact with their siblings as part of the other cases.

With the plot set and just a few weeks before the premiere, Blue Bloods fans are eager to see the return of the Reagans and all the top drama they bring.

Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres Friday, October 1 at 10/9c on CBS.