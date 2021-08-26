Will Estes and Vanessa Ray on ‘pushing’ their Blue Bloods characters

Vanessa Ray and Will Estes as Eddie and Jamie on Blue Bloods Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods fans have long loved the relationship between Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and partner-turned-wife Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray).

In a sneak peek from the upcoming Blue Bloods Season 11 DVD release, the actors talk of how well they bounce off each other to charge up their roles.

Jamie and Eddie’s grand romance

It’s still amazing how a relationship that spent years in a slow burn turned hot so fast.

Debuting in Season 4, Eddie had a rough attitude thanks to growing up with a con artist father but dedicated to being a good cop. She and Jamie were soon partnering up and a good bond between them.

Each was there for the other, even as they had separate romances. At one point, they shared a kiss but decided it was a mistake to stay as friends.

That all changed in the Season 8 finale when Jamie was targeted by a criminal, with Eddie saving his life. It forced them to face up to how they’d been in love with each other for years.

Jamie then surprised the Reagans by bringing Eddie to the family dinner and introducing her as his fiancee.

Season 9 culminated with the pair getting married. While they kept up as partners for a time, Jamie was promoted with Eddie now partnered with Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten).

Estes and Ray on ‘pushing’ each other

Vanessa Ray and Will Estes in Blue Bloods Pic credit: CBS

The season 11 DVD (due for release on August 31) contains the special feature The Story of the Reagans: Season 11, an overview of producing that year.

Among the behind-the-scenes looks are Estes and Ray discussing the characters, such as the plotline of Eddie being upset when Jamie gave away one of her collars.

They emphasize that the mutual love and respect between them make the duo’s marriage and partnership work so well.

“They see things differently and they push each other to open their minds and accept things and maybe see things in a different way,” Ray says. “And anyone who’s probably been married has had those conversations all the time. It all comes from a place of massive respect and so much love.”

“Vanessa brings a heart to the character that I often find Jamie saying, ‘Wait, wait, wait, let’s just look at the other side of the coin for a second,'” Estes adds.

While it’s a short part of a broader look at Season 11, the actors showcase how the understanding and balance between Jamie and Eddie is a key reason one of Blue Bloods’ best partnerships works so well for viewers.

Blue Bloods Season 11 releases on DVD on August 31. Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres on Friday, October 1 at 10/9c on CBS.