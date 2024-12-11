Blue Bloods boss teases last Reagan family dinner, calls series finale ‘a satfisfying ending’

Blue Bloods fans will bid farewell to the Reagan family this week after 14 seasons.

There’s been so much speculation regarding the Blue Bloods series finale.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, someone dies in the finale, and fans are certain they know who it is.

Blue Bloods fans also want Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to end up together before the show ends.

Donnie had an interesting take on whether or not he agreed with fans about Baez and Danny being a couple.

Ahead of the last episode of the hit cop drama, Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade weighed in on a couple of things viewers can expect from it.

Blue Bloods boss teases the last Reagan family dinner

Speaking with TV Insider, Kevin shared hints about the final iconic Reagan family Sunday dinner. Blue Bloods fans have become accustomed to those scenes with the entire Reagan clan.

The last family dinner will be one for the books, and Blue Bloods viewers can expect to see some familiar faces that haven’t been in the mix for a long time.

“There are a few black sheep, including one who’s been with us on and off for many years. I have to be vague here. There are blood relatives who we haven’t seen much of in a while who are present. I will say it’s a bigger table than usual. [Laughs] The art department had to actually go into the wood shop and make an extra leaf!” Kevin shared.

Along with the family dinner, Kevin weighs in on the fate of the Reagans as the series ends.

Will Blue Bloods see a happy ending for the Regan family?

There’s no question that, as fans, we want the series wrapped up in a neat bow, where the Reagan clan ends up very happy. It doesn’t sound like that will happen for Blue Bloods.

“I think there’s a satisfying ending for all the Reagans,” he expressed to TV Insider.

Kevin explained that the writers were true to the show and didn’t do a disservice to the characters that fans have loved for 14 seasons. The Blue Bloods boss hopes that viewers feel the same satisfaction he did from the show’s finale.

He didn’t confirm if our favorite family would have a happy ending, so we must tune in to find out.

Our questions about the Blue Bloods series finale will be answered in a few days. Are you ready?

Blue Bloods series finale airs Friday, December 13 at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.