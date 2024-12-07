Blue Bloods series finale: End of Tour cast, synopsis, promo, air date, and more

In less than one week, Blue Bloods will air the show’s final episode after 14 seasons.

Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 18, titled End of Tour, will end the cop drama’s run on CBS.

It’s been a year since news broke that fans would have to say goodbye to the Reagan family.

The final season was split into two parts, and we are days away from the last episode.

On Friday, December 13, Blue Bloods will take its final bow.

Here’s what we know about the Blue Bloods series finale.

Blue Bloods series finale episode End of Tour cast and synopsis

There have been so many questions regarding how the CBS show will end. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a funeral happens during the episode, and Blue Bloods fans are convinced they know who dies.

The synopsis for the series finale of Blue Bloods does not give any hints about the funeral or anything else.

“The Reagan family races to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial,” reads the synopsis per Rotten Tomatoes.

We know that the main cast for the hit series will all be featured in End of Tour. Tom Selleck (Frank), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny), Bridget Moynahan (Erin), Will Estes (Jamie), Len Cariou (Henry), Vanessa Ray (Eddie), Marisa Ramirez (Baez), Steve Schirripa (Anthony), Abigail Hawk (Baker), Robert Clohessy (Sid), and Gregory Jbara (Garrett) are all on hand for the last hurrah.

The guest stars that have been revealed so far, include Will Hochman (Joe), Peter Hermann (Jack), Sami Gayle (Nicky), Andrew Terraciano (Sean), Tony Terraciano (Jack), Dylan Walsh (Mayor Pete Chase), and Ian Quinlan (Badillo).

There will likely be more guest stars, but for now, CBS is keeping those names under wraps.

Blue Bloods series finale promo and more details

The promo for the series finale was released following the most recent episode of Blue Bloods. A voice-over of Frank teases the episode as he talks about the “responsibility to keep New Yorkers safe.”

In the footage, we see Mayor Pete getting shot, Eddie radioing an officer down call, and Danny telling someone, “You know how this ends.”

It’s an intense promo jam-packed with drama that keeps Blue Bloods fans wondering how the show ends.

TV Insider recently shared some pictures from the finale featuring Jamie visiting Eddie in the hospital, the funeral mentioned above, and Erin and Anthony working with Danny and Baez.

Although there are no pictures for it, Blue Bloods fans will see one last iconic Reagan family dinner.

Are you ready for Blue Bloods to end?

Blue Bloods series finale airs Friday, December 13 at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.