Tom Selleck details his ideal Blue Bloods follow-up, and it has a Yellowstone connection

Blue Bloods will solve one final case later this month when the long-running CBS drama ends after 14 seasons.

Despite fans and cast members’ calls for more episodes, CBS isn’t budging, so there won’t be a last-minute renewal for the show.

In a new interview with Parade, Tom Selleck revealed that he isn’t ready to retire and is interested in remaining employed.

“I wouldn’t say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me,” the 79-year-old told the outlet.

In fact, Tom already has an idea of where he would like the next stage of his career to take him, and it would have a Yellowstone connection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tom’s career spans decades, but he would be interested in working with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan on a show that would allow him to ride a horse again.

Tom Selleck would like to return to his western roots

“A good Western’s always on my list,” he dished.

“I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again.”

Tom isn’t interested in playing a role similar to Frank Reagan, who he has played for over 14 years.

“I don’t know where my next job will take me,” Selleck said of his Blue Bloods follow-up.

“People ask, ‘What do you want to do next?’ I’m not sure. I don’t want to do Frank Reagan II.”

It makes sense that Tom would want to switch things up for his next role, but we’re sure that a Western role from Taylor Sheridan’s mind would resonate with his many fans.

Yellowstone is continually expanding

The Yellowstone franchise is not slowing down, with countless spinoffs materializing despite the main series allegedly coming to a close.

Something tells us Tom Selleck would fit into the Yellowstone universe very well, and producers should have probably considered him as a replacement for Kevin Costner.

In the wake of Kevin’s departure, Yellowstone has been thrust into uncharted territory, and the last few episodes have focused on characters who contribute little to the overall story.

For now, Tom is still attached to Blue Bloods for another week because the series finale is set to air on Friday, December 13.

There are countless theories about how the show will end, including rumors that one character will perish, but there’s no telling what will actually happen.

All we can do is tune in to the final episode to discover how it all plays out.

What are your thoughts on Tom’s interest in saddling up for a western from Taylor Sheridan?

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. You can stream full episodes on Paramount+.