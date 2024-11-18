Blue Bloods series finale: Will a beloved character die in Season 14?

Blue Bloods is winding down with only three episodes left in the hit CBS cop drama.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods was split into two parts after the shocking news of its cancellation.

Fans have been dealing with the show ending for almost a year, but more theories have come to light with the series finale on the horizon.

One Blue Bloods fan theory running wild is that a beloved character will be killed off in the series finale.

The trailer for this batch of Blue Bloods episodes got the rumor mill buzzing that Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) partner, Luis (Ian Quinlan), dies, and it also confirmed that a funeral does happen.

While Luis’ death would have an impact, he is not a beloved character or member of the inner Reagan family circle.

Here’s who Blue Bloods fans think will die in the series finale

A Reddit thread has been buzzing with Blue Bloods fan theories that discuss several things about the end of the CBS show. One hot topic is someone dying, which was kicked off at the beginning of the thread.

The user suggested that either Frank (Tom Selleck) or Henry (Len Cariou) will die when the series ends.

Pic credit: r/bluebloods/@CheddarFart31/Reddit

Another one thinks that it will be either Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh), Anthony (Steve Schirripa), Sid (Robert Clohessy), or Garrett (Gregory Jbara).

Pic credit: r/bluebloods/@CheddarFart31/Reddit

Henry was mentioned again, but the Reddit user also shared that it looks like it will be Luis. A different user stated that Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail) revealed her final scene filming Blue Bloods was at a cemetery.

Pic credit: r/bluebloods/@CheddarFart31/Reddit

Will a Blue Bloods character die?

All signs point to someone dying in the series finale of Blue Bloods; Abigail isn’t the only cast member to share that scenes at a cemetery were filmed.

“The last scene, of course, was at a funeral, and so we weren’t even in the house the day that we wrapped it up. I was finished that day myself and several of the others, Tom [Selleck]‘s group of guys, Bridget and Steve [Schirripa], and the others, they were done that day, too, before the rest of the episode was finished,” Len told TV Insider this month.

That bit of information certainly rules out Anthony and Henry being killed off. It’s worth noting that just because the funeral was the last scene filmed for many Blue Bloods stars, it doesn’t mean that’s how the series will end.

We can’t imagine Blue Bloods ending any other way than with an iconic Reagan family dinner, but anything is possible, so fans will just have to keep watching.

Who do you think will die in the Blue Bloods series finale?

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.