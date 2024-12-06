Blue Bloods series finale: Should Danny and Baez get together? Donnie Wahlberg weighs in

Should Danny and Baez get together on Blue Bloods? That’s a question Blue Bloods fans are asking ahead of the impending series finale.

For years, Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) have worked together as partners on the hit CBS cop show.

Since Danny’s wife Linda (Amy Carlson) died, Blue Bloods fans have wondered if he and Baez would mix business and pleasure.

The potential coupling has become one hot topic, with only two episodes left in the series.

Donnie shared his thoughts on the subject and teased whether Blue Bloods fans will get their wish.

The actor’s take on Danny and Baez becoming a couple is quite interesting.

What did Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg say about Danny and Baez getting together?

Speaking with SWOON, Donnie revealed that he personally feels like the two partners shouldn’t become a couple. For one, they wouldn’t get to work together anymore, and they make great partners, which is why Blue Blood fans want them together.

The singer isn’t wrong. Baez and Danny make a great team, and making them romantic would undoubtedly change that dynamic.

Plus, as Donnie added, they are a couple in some ways, but they just don’t have any physical benefits.

“For all intents and purposes, Danny and Baez are already a couple. They go to dinner together, they hang out together. He’s godfather to her new baby. They’re already a couple,” he expressed to the outlet.

In true Donnie fashion, he didn’t give any spoilers away for the Blue Bloods series finale. However, he did give fans something to think about regarding Baez and Danny as they wait for the last episode.

“In terms of the onscreen romance, I’ll just say wait till the series finale. You may get a surprise. That’s all I’ll say. You may not get all the questions answered, but you’ll get a surprise,” Donnie stated to SWOON.

The two cops aren’t the only ones that some Blue Bloods fans hope get coupled up before the show ends. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bridget Moynahan (Erin) weighed in on fans’ hope that Erin and Jack (Peter Hermann) reconcile.

Bridget Moynahan shares throwback Blue Bloods photo with Donnie Wahlberg

Leading up to the series finale, Bridget has been showing fans some special moments from the Blue Bloods set.

One of those moments featured her and Donnie from Season 2. The caption was a quote Donnie shared at the beginning of that season as he had just wrapped up a New Kids On The Block tour.

“Since we’re down to the last 2 episodes of @bluebloods_cbs, I’m going to share some photos yearbook style… Let’s start with the beginning of Season 2. And in @donniewahlberg’s own words, “I got off stage from NKOTBSB Tour, went straight to an airplane, landed, went straight to the set and shot this scene. And don’t look even slightly tired!!!!!! 👍🏻” she wrote.

The end of an era is near, with the Blue Bloods series finale on the horizon.

Do you think Danny and Baez should get together?

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.