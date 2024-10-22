Bijan Robinson’s Outer Banks cameo explained

NFL star Bijan Robinson, known for his standout performances as a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, surprised fans with a cameo in Season 4 of Outer Banks.

The popular Netflix series, which follows the adventures of a group of teens known as the Pogues on their treasure-hunting escapades, has garnered a large following.

Robinson’s unexpected appearance has sparked curiosity about how the football player ended up on the set and whether his character will return in future episodes.

In Outer Banks Season 4, the Pogues embark on a new adventure, driven by their pursuit of Blackbeard’s treasure, which was introduced at the end of the third season.

The group, led by recurring characters played by Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), and Drew Starkey (Rafe), faces new challenges and characters as it dives deeper into the treasure hunt.

Robinson’s cameo in Episode 2 brings in another fresh face, hinting at the possibility of new developments for his character in the upcoming season.

How Bijan Robinson ended up on Outer Banks

The athlete’s connection to the show came through his friendship with actor Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope. Robinson visited the set of Outer Banks while watching Daviss film, and during that visit, he met the show’s co-creator, Josh Pate.

According to reports from ESPN, Pate quickly recognized Robinson’s interest in acting and wrote a role for him in Season 4.

“I told him, ‘Yeah, man, you can do this,'” said Pate, continuing, “‘And the sooner you treat it like you treat football and you take it seriously and it’s a real craft and you do your best to learn, you can completely set yourself up.'”

Unfortunately, the role was assigned to another actor due to scheduling conflicts. However, Robinson still made a brief appearance in the season, further fueling speculation about his involvement in the series.

Will Bijan Robinson return in Outer Banks Season 5?

In his cameo, Robinson appears in a minor role. While his scene is brief, Outer Banks creator Josh Pate has hinted at the potential for Robinson’s character to be expanded in a possible Season 5. Given the NFL player’s growing interest in acting, this could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Robinson in the entertainment world.

Robinson’s appearance in Outer Banks has been met with excitement from both fans of the show and football enthusiasts alike. While his on-screen time in Season 4 may be short, there’s a strong possibility that he could return to a larger role if the series is renewed for another season.

Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, and Part 2 will premiere on Thursday, November 7.