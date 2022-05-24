Author George R. R. Martin wants House of the Dragon to outdo Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series

Promotional posters for House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Pic credit: HBO/Amazon

Already, author George R. R. Martin is a big fan of HBO’s upcoming series, House of the Dragon.

I mean, he has a good reason as it is based on a book he wrote, Fire and Blood.

It is also a prequel series to the hugely popular HBO series, Game of Thrones. Once again, written by George R. R. Martin.

While the author has been singing the praises of the new TV show, he has now declared that he would like to see it outshine Amazon’s upcoming epic fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Both House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are epic fantasy shows

Even without a single episode aired in either show, fans of the epic fantasy genre are already chomping at the bit as they wait for the premiere dates of each.

And, with both TV series being based on wildly popular book series, there is plenty of similarities to draw from the two, regardless of how vastly different the storylines are.

So it’s hard not to draw comparisons between the two — especially with them both debuting so close to each other. House of the Dragon will drop on August 21 and The Lord of the Rings will premiere on September 2.

George R. R. Martin has now recently spoken out about how he would like his series to outshine Amazon’s.

Emma D'Arcy stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

George R. R. Martin wants House of the Dragon to outstrip Lord of the Rings

According to The Independent, Martin wants to see House of the Dragon win more Emmys than The Lord of the Rings.

“I hope both shows succeed. I’m competitive enough. I hope we succeed more. If they win six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven,” Martin revealed.

However, that doesn’t mean that he also doesn’t want House of the Dragon to be the only epic fantasy show worth watching on TV.

“But nonetheless, it’s good for fantasy. I love fantasy. I love science fiction. I want more shows on television,” he said.

And while Martin would like to see House of the Dragon do better than The Lord of the Rings, he also addressed the fact that the two shows are always being compared.

“I know a lot of articles, the minute the dates were announced, it’s: ‘Oh, the battle for fantasy supremacy. It’s ‘Rings of Power’ versus ‘House of Dragon,’ who will win?’ I don’t know why they always have to do that.”

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on Amazon on September 2.