House of the Dragon: George R. R. Martin has seen more episodes and is very ‘pleased’ with new series

Key artwork for House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Author George R. R. Martin has recently revealed he has seen some cuts for new episodes of the upcoming HBO series, House of the Dragon.

Previously, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series was among the first to see a raw cut from the first episode of the upcoming epic fantasy series that is a prequel to HBO’s popular Game of Thrones TV show.

At the time, Martin described Episode 1 as “powerful” and “visceral.” Now, he gives his thoughts on the further episodes he has seen.

George R. R. Martin is ‘pleased’ with new episodes

According to the author’s latest blog post, Martin, who is also the co-creator and executive producer for House of the Dragon, has managed to view further episodes.

“I saw rough cuts of a couple more episodes of House of the Dragon, and was just as pleased as I was with the earlier episodes,” Martin wrote.

“Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] and their cast and crew are doing great work. Those of you who like complex, conflicted, grey characters (as I do) will like this series, I think. There will be plenty of dragons and battles, to be sure, but the spine of the story is the human conflicts, the love, and the hate, character drama rather than action/adventure.”

Author George R. R. Martin reveals he has seen further episodes of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Ryan Condal is listed as House of the Dragon’s co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the new series.

Miguel Sapochnik is also billed as the show’s co-showrunner, executive producer, and director. However, for fans of Game of Thrones, Sapochnik is best known for directing and producing some of the best epic battles in the original series.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When will House of the Dragon drop?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, House of the Dragon will premiere its first season on August 21.

The new series will be set some 200 years before the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones and will focus heavily on House Targaryen.

The new series will delve into the rise of this prestigious house and is based on George R. R. Martin’s book, Fire and Blood.

Currently, a huge line-up of actors has already been announced, but the key players are Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon, AKA “The Sea Snake”), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower).

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21 and on Sky TV on August 22, 2022.