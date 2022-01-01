House of the Dragon: George R. R. Martin teases fans by revealing he’s seen an early cut of Episode 1

George R. R. Martin reveals he has seen Episode 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

As viewers eagerly anticipate the upcoming House of the Dragon, the author of the book series, George R. R. Martin, teases fans about what he already knows.

While Martin already knows the content of the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, thanks to being the author of the book it is based on, he also revealed that he has seen the first cut of the new epic fantasy series.

House of the Dragon is ‘powerful’ and ‘visceral’

George R. R. Martin is known to drop hints and sometimes downright spoilers regarding not only the new series in development by HBO and based on House Targaryen, but on the network’s previous show, Game of Thrones.

Now, in a recent blog post, the author has revealed to fans what he thinks of the first episode of House of the Dragon.

“I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth. Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book),” Martin wrote before dropping the clanger that he had viewed some of it already.

“Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

The author then went on to heap praise on the cast and crew associated with House of the Dragon as well as teasing potential heartache for fans.

"[Showrunners] Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] have done an amazing job, and the cast… just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling)."

Finally, he stated that he thought that “the Targaryens are in very good hands” and that viewers could anticipate all that they wanted and that he didn’t think they would be disappointed by what HBO provides.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

When will House of the Dragon air?

HBO has not yet revealed a premiere date for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. All they have revealed so far is that it will be released in 2022.

However, Martin has also stated previously that he expects the new show will drop in the spring of this year, which narrows things down quite a bit.

Unfortunately, though, viewers will still have to wait for an official statement from HBO regarding when they can anticipate checking out the first episode, such as Martin has already done.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.