Peter Dinklage defends Game of Thrones ending calling it ‘kind of brilliant’

Peter Dinklage stars as Tyrion Lannister in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

Love it or hate it, there has been plenty to say about the ending of HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones.

Since the last episode dropped in May of 2019, fans and critics alike have voiced their opinions. Included were various cast members from the series.

Now, Peter Dinklage, who portrayed Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, lets everyone know what he thought about the ending.

Peter Dinklage speaks out about Game of Thrones ending

When interviewed by the New York Times for his new movie Cyrano, Peter Dinklage had plenty to say about how Game of Thrones concluded.

“They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together,” Dinklage said.

Mostly, though, he agreed with what unfolded.

“By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on,” Dinklage continued.

"No, but the show subverts what you think, and that's what I love about it. Yeah, it was called 'Game of Thrones,' but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, 'Who's going to be on the throne?' I don't know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that."

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, as seen in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

Peter Dinklage is glad the iron throne was burned

While Game of Thrones was a story about who would rule supreme in Westeros, that is not the way everything played out.

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) managed to sneak in to claim the throne from the waring Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei (Lena Headey) after both died. Then, one of Daenerys’ dragon’s burned the iron throne to the ground, destroying everything the show seemed to be centered around.

However, Dinklage doesn’t see it as a failure by the writers to complete the show correctly. Instead, he thought it “brilliant” that it was all destroyed in the end.

“One of my favorite moments was when the dragon burned the throne because it sort of just killed that whole conversation, which is really irreverent and kind of brilliant on behalf of the show’s creators: ‘Shut up, it’s not about that,'” Dinklage said before noting further observations about viewers expectations of Game of Thrones.

“They constantly did that, where you thought one thing and they delivered another. Everybody had their own stories going on while watching that show, but nobody’s was as good as what the show delivered, I think.”

While this may anger some fans of the TV series, it seems unlikely that Dinklage will worry so much about that as he has always been vocal and outspoken about the show. In particular, he praised showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for what they did with Game of Thrones in an Emmy speech that was censored due to his profanity.

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO Max. Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.