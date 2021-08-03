The Lord of the Rings: Amazon announces premiere date and drops first-look image

First-look image for the new The Lord of the Rings TV series. Pic credit: Amazon Prime

Fans of Middle Earth can now officially start counting down the days until The Lord of the Rings premieres on Amazon Prime.

The highly-anticipated new series has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first announced by the online retailer’s streaming service late in 2017. Very little news has been released since, even though filming is underway.

So, fans are obviously excited to finally have a premiere date.

The Lord of the Rings to premiere in 2022

While the good news is that we now have a premiere date for Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings, the bad news is that there is still more than a year to wait until the first episode drops.

Posted today to the official Twitter account for the Prime series, the announcement was made that The Lord of the Rings will premiere its first episode for Season 1 on September 2, 2022. A new episode will drop each week after that.

That’s 396 days away.

Jennifer Salke, who is the Head of Amazon Studios, released the following statement regarding the premiere date news.

The journey begins September 2, 2022, with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video. I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

However, to soften the blow, a first-look image was also shared via social media.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

Here’s what we know so far about The Lord of the Rings

According to Variety, filming for The Lord of the Rings concluded on August 2. This made it prime time to share the very first official glimpse into this new series.

As yet, not a lot of detail has been shared regarding this TV show, but it is to be set during the Second Age, which places this series thousands of years prior to The Lord of the Rings books and movies.

Already, a huge cast has been announced and includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2, 2022.