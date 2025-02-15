Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal who starts fights and handles finances in their relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes decided to celebrate their relationship and Valentine’s Day by providing the answers many people want to know.

The former ABC Good Morning America stars have been dating for several years now without any announcement of marriage.

However, their relationship appears strong as they remain lovers and co-workers.

The couple co-hosts the Amy & T.J. Podcast, which focuses on various topics, including finding love after ending their marriages.

Since both of them have been married twice, they’ve dealt with various challenges in their personal and professional lives.

Although things appear to be going well for Amy and T.J., they recently revealed who usually starts fights between them and how it took them some time to handle their financial situation.

Amy and T.J. were on the hot seat during their Valentine’s Day podcast

Amy and T.J. dropped multiple podcasts featuring other couples, including Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, and Dancing With the Stars married couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

After those couples faced some questions about their relationships from the hosts, it was time for Amy and T.J. to answer questions about their own.

“Okay, you know what. That’s what we put all these couples through. We did so. I don’t know why I don’t. I feel a little uncomfortable going into this,” T.J. confessed.

They said their production team had assembled the questions, including some rapid-fire ones. Many of the questions were ones the other couples answered for their other podcast episodes.

When asked which of them is more likely to start a fight, T.J. may have started by immediately saying it’s Amy. She asked him how, and he explained.

“Just like that. By not acknowledging that you’re the one that initially starts the fights,” he told her.

“But you’re the one that gets angry,” Amy replied.

“No, I don’t, baby, I don’t start fights,” T.J. responded, adding, “You know

I don’t. I ask questions. ‘So why were you twenty minutes late to this important thing that I have?'”

Amy indicated she believed he was responsible for starting their fights, so they moved on to other questions.

That included asking how the couple handles the finances between them. According to Amy and T.J., they initially tried to pay for everything individually but ultimately needed a joint account.

However, T.J. shared that setting one up took them a few months. At the time, paparazzi were hounding them badly after the public outing of their private relationship.

Because of that, they needed to find a bank that would help them without “going into the actual branch,” and they eventually did.

T.J. said he’s ‘still in shock’ he’s with Amy Robach

As mentioned, Amy and T.J. have dated for over two years now. The couple initially worked as co-hosts and co-anchors for ABC’s GMA3, an afternoon extension of Good Morning America.

However, after various media sources revealed photos and articles about their private relationship, ABC eventually took them off the air and terminated both.

About a year later, they launched the Amy & T.J. Podcast on iHeartRadio. They continued to speak about their loving and committed relationship, suggesting marriage is in the plan for their future.

While answering questions for their Valentine’s Day podcast, they were each asked to give three words to describe their relationship. Amy’s three were: “Fun, committed, and passionate.”

“Still in shock,” T.J. said were his, due to his disbelief that he and Amy are still together.

“I say this to you so often in private. I cannot believe we’re together. We, from where our lives started, to our growing up, to colleges to careers, to relationships, to where we ended up working together- All that is a fricking miracle that we are sitting here together right now,” he said.