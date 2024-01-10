Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal NSFW details about their relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shared spicy details about their love life during the latest episode of their podcast.

The couple, who have been dating for over a year, revealed just how compatible they are as a special guest appeared on their Amy & T.J. podcast.

Michael Kaye, the director of brand marketing at OKCupid, discussed the results of the compatibility test they took.

Based on their collected responses, Robach and Holmes scored 84 percent, which Kaye shared fell within the good compatibility score range of 70 to 90 percent.

Kaye also revealed they are both extroverts, intense people, and morning people who enjoy relaxing at home.

However, some “saucy questions” were also part of the test, with some NSFW details about the couple’s sex life coming up during the podcast.

It’s ‘cuffs over ropes’ for Amy and T.J.

Based on the compatibility test that Robach and Holmes took, they’re also highly compatible in the bedroom. Details shared by OKCupid’s Kaye indicated they were aligned when it comes to their sex life.

“You both enjoy sex more than foreplay. You’re both super into post-workout sex and shower sex,” he revealed during the podcast episode.

“And people — they prefer cuffs over ropes. So, there was literally no question off limits in this test, which made it so much more fun. I feel like I’ve known you guys for years!” Kaye said.

Following that NSFW reveal, Robach joked that Kaye might know her and Holmes better than her parents.

The couple said that none of the results shocked them about what they agreed on.

“The thing is, we’ve been friends now for nine years. It’s an interesting thing: when you don’t have romantic designs on someone you’re more willing to be telling all and vulnerable and I let him see my quirks and he let me see his in a way that I don’t think you would do if you just started out dating. So, we actually maybe know too much about each other,” Robach said during the podcast.

In a previous episode, Robach and Holmes said that marriage is “on the table” for them. However, they indicated they continue to enjoy their relationship as it is, and won’t be rushing to the altar soon.

Robach and Holmes disagree on political talk and jealousy

While Robach and Holmes may have aligned on quite a bit during their compatibility test, there were some things the couple disagreed on.

Among them was whether or not they enjoyed political discussions. While Holmes is okay with it, Robach is not.

They also disagreed on whether or not jealousy is healthy during a relationship. Robach said, “Yes,” while Holmes said, “Hell no.”

“I wouldn’t like to act on that jealousy or be petty or small, but feeling that bit of jealousy makes me know that I want to be with him and only him, and I want him to be with me and only me,” Robach said.

Robach said she doesn’t consider herself a jealous person. However, she admitted that “when you feel that little bit of twinge it’s like, ‘Oooh.’ It just reminds you how you feel about that person.”

“It goes back to the question when the answer was trust. I don’t worry about it, think about it at all. So, it’s a trust matter with me,” Holmes shared.

“If you wanna go do whatever you wanna do. If I see you out that window right there talking all flirty or whatever with anybody, knock yourself out! That’s my woman. She’s going home with me. Whatever I see there, whatever. I trust that I have to,” he explained.

The recent episode was the fifth for the couple after debuting the Amy & T.J. podcast on iHeartRadio in December. In previous episodes, they detailed how their lives were turned upside down after headlines about their affair ultimately cost them their jobs with ABC’s GMA3.

As the podcast debuted, rumors arrived about their former spouses, actor Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig, dating over the shared trauma involving Robach and Holmes cheating on them.

However, Robach and Holmes brushed the topic of their exes aside on their podcast, mentioning they wouldn’t use their platform to “clap back” at “toxic” gossip like that.