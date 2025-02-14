Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino reveals he had ‘prison dates’ with his wife

Life after lockup has been good for Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren.

The couple has been married for over six years, and the marriage seems to be going strong with a beautiful family of three children.

In March 2024, they welcomed the newest addition to the Sorrentino family, their second daughter, Luna Lucia.

Mia Bella Elizabeth, their first daughter, arrived in January 2023. However, their first son, Romeo Reign, was born in May 2021.

That was over a year after Mike’s prison release and three years after he married Lauren. Surprisingly, the couple managed to make things work amid Mike’s incarceration.

They recently spoke about the “prison dates” they enjoyed during his time behind bars.

Mike and Lauren shared details of their weekly ‘prison dates’

Mike and Lauren appeared on the Amy & T.J. Podcast to discuss their love story, including how their marriage endured challenging times while Mike was in prison.

Lauren Pesce was Mike’s college sweetheart since 2004, but it took a while before they married.

“We got married in 2018, and then a couple of months later, I went to prison for almost a year,” Mike told Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

“You know, a relationship has to be strong to go through something like that, where I was in prison and paying my debt to society,” he added.

Lauren said they still had “date night,” even while Mike was in prison. The couple indicated they’d play Scrabble, talk, and eat, but these dates happened every Friday.

Mike received a sentence of eight months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion in a plea bargain with prosecutors.

He spent his time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

His sentence began on January 15, 2019, and his release happened on September 12, 2019.

Jersey Shore episodes included some big moments from Mike’s sentencing and release. In addition, castmates “interrogated” him about his jail time during an episode.

Mike called his and Lauren’s relationship ‘very battle-tested’

During their chat with Amy and T.J., Mike and Lauren spoke about how much they endured during their relationship. While dating, it included time apart when Mike was filming for a Jersey Shore season or going through a rehab stint.

Lauren said on the podcast she and Mike “already knew” they were “each other’s person” before marriage. However, they needed some time to figure out their lives.

“Our relationship is definitely very battle-tested,” Mike said, adding, “We’ve been through a lot of things together, and we definitely draw upon that a lot of the times because you can also be grateful and sort of understand the big picture and step back that we have so much history together…Obviously, the chemistry as well as the relationship is very passionate as well.”

They made things work through thick and thin, ultimately getting married in 2018. Footage from their wedding appeared on MTV, with castmate Vinny Guadagnino praising the couple.

“There are some weddings that you go to, where you might look at the bride and groom and go, ‘Oh man, this is a mistake.’ This wedding just feels right,” Vinny said.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said that she felt her castmate Mike “always had love in his heart” but that Lauren “changed him into the person that he is today.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.