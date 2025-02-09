Vinny Guadagnino fans express concern after Jersey Shore star’s heartbreaking loss

Vinny Guadagnino shared his difficult loss with fans, which may have taken a toll on the Jersey Shore star.

Recent social media posts and comments indicate that some fans are concerned about him.

At the end of January, Vinny revealed that he had to say goodbye to his best friend.

The Family Vacation star shared a carousel post featuring photos and videos of him playing with, walking, and hugging his beloved dog, Tita.

According to Vinny, he adopted her from a shelter when she was young, and she remained by his side since then.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“She’s been there for me through 12 years of ups and downs, multiple house changes and always just adapted fine and happily like the resilient girl she is. It’s been her and I all this time, and it feels like a part of me is gone…but I’ll never stop loving her,” he wrote in his caption.

Fans expressed concerns about the Jersey Shore star after his update

Several days ago, Vinny shared another Instagram carousel post with the simple caption, “hi.”

It featured a repetitive video clip of him riding alone on a subway. There were also selfies of him bundled up in the city and in front of a dark wall.

The occasion of the photo dump is unclear, as the caption contains nothing beyond Vinny’s basic greeting.

Fans expressed concerns about the Jersey Shore alum in the comment section.

“What, what?! Are you depressed? Your outfit, your pose… it’s not ‘Vinny on Instagram,'” one commenter wrote.

Another replied, “maybe cut him some damn slack.. he lost his dog recently. Watch what you say.”

Several commenters wondered when a new episode of his podcast might arrive.

“Did your podcast get banned or something? Life just isn’t the same without listening to that weekly rachetness…” someone wrote.

Another commenter asked, “When we gon get some new episodes of the pod.”

Concerned fans reach out. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Will Jersey Shore stars return for more Family Vacation?

Monsters and Critics reported the conclusion of Family Vacation Season 7 several weeks ago, as cast members participated in a two-episode reunion special.

The main Jersey Shore cast was there, except for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and recurring cast members such as Vinny Tortorella.

Vinny’s castmate Angelina Pivarnick appeared in several big stories during the past season, so she received plenty of spotlight during the reunion topics.

During part of the reunion, Angelina confirmed the cast was filming footage for new episodes, suggesting they’d be back for Season 8.

However, MTV and Jersey Shore social media have yet to confirm it. As of this report, there is no official premiere date, but fans will likely see their favorite Jersey OGs back on screens with more fun and drama this year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.