American Horror Story spoilers: Alma gets busted by her mom in Episode 5

Lily Rabe stars as Doris Gardner in American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

While last week’s episode of FX’s American Horror Story: Double Feature took a look back to when it all began, Episode 5 brings viewers back to the future as Alma’s thirst for blood continues.

While this episode only indicates the series is at the halfway point for Season 10, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, this season will be split up into two parts.

This week’s installment will be the penultimate episode for the first part, titled Red Tide. After Episode 6 airs next week, the series will shift its focus from vampires to Aliens in part two, titled Death Valley.

As yet, it is unclear how the series will segue between the two parts, but it’s possible it will be a distinct break. Regardless, Episode 5 means that we are nearly at the end-point of this storyline, so it will be interesting to see how everything unfolds from now on in.

Episode 5 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 5 of American Horror Story: Double Feature is titled “Gaslight.” The synopsis is below.

“Harry struggles to keep Alma under control. Doris is pushed past her limits.” Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Doris Gardner (Lily Rabe) took an unfortunate tumble down the stairs in Episode 3 of AHS. Because of this, the pregnant woman wound up in the hospital.

This was the opportune time, too, as her daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) had just taken the little black pill and was in the process of getting the bloodthirst. Over the course of that episode, she and her father, Harry (Finn Wittrock), were able to deal with the fact they were both now vampires without having to worry about Doris finding out.

Of course, this all looks set to change in Episode 5, according to the latest trailer.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong stars as Alma Gardner, as seen in Episode 2 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

New AHS trailer released

In the new clip, Alma has been busted by her mother as she consumes blood in the bathroom.

Immediately, Doris is seen telling Harry that Provincetown is not safe, a refrain she has been spouting from the start — and, of course, it’s true.

While Alma may have previously suggested that her mother was expendable, it appears she might now have had a change of heart.

“I don’t want to lose our family,” Alma says in the clip.

Previously in AHS: Double Feature, it had been revealed that there were plenty of people out to kill the Gardners, and it looks like things may be heating up in this regard after Alma’s statement.

She then goes on to suggest that Doris could become just like them and an outstretched hand containing pills — including the one that turns people into vampires — is then shown.

However, these pills are not for everyone and the risk is that if Doris takes it, she could end up like one of the bald creepy dudes that also inhabit the town. These creatures are created when the pill is given to someone who doesn’t have any talent to start with.

However, if this is the case for Doris remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into Episode 5 to find out for sure.

American Horror Story airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.