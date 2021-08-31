American Horror Story spoilers: Alma has the thirst in Episode 3

Ryan Kiera Armstrong stars as Alma Gardner in American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

The first two episodes of FX’s American Horror Story: Double Feature revealed viewers were dealing with vampires in the first part of Season 10.

Episode 1 saw writer Harry (Finn Wittrock) and his family move to Provincetown in order to help out with his writer’s block. By the end of the episode, he had partaken of a little black pill given to him by Austin Somers (Evan Peters).

It wasn’t until Episode 2 that it became apparent that this pill not only got rid of his writing dilemma but also gave him a hankering for blood. To make matters worse, his daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) also partook of the pill.

Now, fans can look forward to finding out how she reacts to the dose in Episode 3 of American Horror Story.

Episode 3 synopsis

According to IMDb (Internet Movie Database), Episode 3 is titled “Thirst” and has provided the following synopsis for the next installment of American Horror Story.

"Harry's newfound talent brings an unexpected visitor to town. Alma decides to take matters into her own hands."

According to this, Alma might have a bit of a struggle on her hands in this week’s episode of AHS: Double Feature. And, if anyone were to hazard a guess, it is likely her desire for blood that will cause her to “take matters into her own hands.”

As for the first part of the synopsis, it does little to explain who the “unexpected visitor” is, but the teaser gives a further explanation.

Leslie Grossman stars as Ursula in American Horror Story: Double Feature.

New trailer for American Horror Story released

In the short clip, Harry’s agent, Ursula (Leslie Grossman), turns up unexpectedly in Provincetown. While she may have been there merely to check up on Harry, it becomes apparent fairly quickly that she plans to get to the bottom of whatever is going on in the sleepy seaside town.

“There is something weird going on out here, homeboy,” Ursula says to Mickey (Macaulay Culkin). “And I want to know what it is.”

As viewers will remember, Mickey also partook of the black pill, dubbed Muse, in last week’s episode. So, it seems very unlikely he will reveal to her that Provincetown has a vampire problem.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong stars as Alma Gardner, as seen in Episode 3 of American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Alma’s newfound blood lust is also explored in the trailer.

“Dad, I’m hungry now,” Alma says to her father, and it is obvious that she is deadly serious.

Prior to that, she had been seen eying up a variety of donor blood bags in the hospital.

“The most important thing is that you never go get your own blood,” Harry replies. “I’ll bring it to you.”

He is then shown pouring blood into a bowl and Alma eats it up with a spoon.

American Horror Story airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.