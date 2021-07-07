American Horror Story Episode 1 title released for Season 10: Cape Fear

Key artwork for Season 10 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

As American Horror Story gets set to deliver on its tenth season, one of the actors just revealed the title name for the very first episode.

Season 10 of the anthology series has been given the theme “Double Feature” and earlier suggestions hinted at a nautical theme. However, recent key artwork released also suggests that aliens may be involved as well.

The episode title certainly seems to align itself to the original theme, though.

AHS: Double Feature Episode 1 title revealed

Ryan Kiera Armstrong recently shared the Episode 1 title for Season 10 of American Horror Story to her official Instagram account.

Sharing the release date in the caption, the image also gave away the title of the August 25 episode.

The image included showed a new pic of a creepy guy walking along a street at nighttime. Underneath that, was a photo that has been previously shared of two pale hands clawing their way out of the water.

Over the top of this second image was the title name: Cape Fear.

According to her IMDb account, Armstrong will play a character called Lola Gardener in Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: Double Feature. She will then return as a character called Alma Gardener in episodes 3-6.

As of yet, it is unclear exactly how these characters are linked but, with the same surname, it is assumed the two characters are related somehow.

What does Cape Fear mean?

The episode title is also the name of a famous movie starring Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum, and Polly Bergen.

Originally released in 1962, it told the story of a family that is targeted by a convicted rapist who blamed the attorney father for his conviction and subsequent jail time. The movie was then remade in 1991.

As Screen Rant points out, the remake starred an American Horror Story regular cast member who has been absent from the series of late.

Jessica Lange starred in the Cape Fear remake alongside Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Juliette Lewis. So, the suggestion is that she might return to the franchise.

If AHS has used the episode title of Cape Fear and linked it back to the story originally told in the movie, then fans might also have their first real hint at the storyline as well.

The images shared by Armstrong could also link back to the movie storyline in a very loose manner as well. However, until Episode 1 premieres, it’s likely viewers will not know for certain this is the case.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will premiere on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10/9c on FX.