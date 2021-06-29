Did the latest American Horror Story image just hint at alien romance?

Poster for Season 10 of American Horror Story. Pic credit: FX

A new poster shared by the series creator, Ryan Murphy, has gotten fans excited ahead of the premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature. And, it seems the latest season will have just what you need for those who are into aliens.

In the book world, aliens are hot right now. Well, more to the point, sexy aliens that are partial to seducing human females seem to be where it’s at when it comes to popular sci-fi fiction.

Now, it appears that FX’s American Horror Story may also be blurring the line between alien probing and, well, alien “probing” when it returns on August 25.

Previously, it had been suggested that Season 10 of the hit anthology series would have a nautical theme.

Alien image shared for American Horror Story: Double Feature

Shared to Ryan Murphy’s official Instagram account, the image shows the familiar image of a bug-eyed alien. It is leaning forward and hanging its tongue out as a person leans in for an embrace.

On their outstretched tongue is a black-coated pill and either the alien wants to kiss the person or consume the pill.

The person has dark circles around their eyes and wickedly jagged teeth, indicating that they might not be entirely human. The alien’s long fingers are resting on their pale cheek.

The image hints at some sort of alien embrace but, until AHS: Double Feature drops, it is unclear as to whether or not this image reveals a sexier side to aliens or not.

Aliens are hot right now

According to a recent article by CNN, there has been a considerable upsurge in buyers of a particular niche of sci-fi romance. Female readers are currently obsessed with anything to do with interspecies romance among the stars.

To have American Horror Story share a poster that also contains an alien tongue-kissing someone else — albeit one with razor-sharp teeth — makes it look like they may also be cashing in on this current trend.

And, let’s face it, if there is one thing that AHS has done well in the past, it’s blend horror with sexiness.

American Horror Stories could link in with AHS: Asylum

While there is the potential for some alien romance, Cinema Blend points out that it could also tie into American Horror Story: Asylum.

The Asylum series of AHS included an alien subplot. Two children were born to Kit Walker (Evan Peters). Thomas and Julia were both assumed to have “gifts,” which is very likely due to their parent’s alien involvement.

This would mean that, potentially, American Horror Story could revisit this storyline. Or, alternatively, deviate entirely.

Cinema Blend also points out that the pale-skinned person could be a vampire of sorts, linking the series to AHS: Hotel. However, until Season 10 of American Horror Story premieres, viewers will have to continue to speculate on what this new image really means.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will premiere on Wednsday, August 25, 2021, at 10/9c on FX.