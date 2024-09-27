A ‘pretty in pink’ Sunny Hostin discusses her age at new job away from The View

Sunny Hostin is picking up extra jobs right and left during this host political season.

Someone with the expertise she has from her spot on The View and her former legal career makes her a top pick to talk about the upcoming political race.

During one of these hosting gigs, with former CNN host and journalist Don Lemon, Sunny spoke about her feelings as she turns 56 next month.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sunny has been going through a troubling season as her youngest left home, and her contract at The View is up.

Sunny is at a crossroads and filled with “grief,” as she puts it, and depending on how she feels, she may not return to The View next year.

During a new interview with Don Lemon named Lemon Live at 5: Biden & Kamala Meet the Press!, Sunny shared her feelings about her age and how fans love her looks.

Sunny speaks about her age ahead of her 56th birthday

Since Sunny has not been having the best year while she deals with her new empty-nesting lifestyle, it makes sense that she’d be thinking about her next birthday and how she feels about it.

She shared her age during her interview with Don Lemon about the presidential race. Joe Biden was on a recent episode of The View and had a cute interaction with Joy Behar about their closeness.

Sunny shared her feelings about turning 56: “I don’t feel like I’m 56, and I’m an empty nester.” She then joked about telling people she is “30 plus 26” and said being her age is a “privilege and pleasure” since many of her friends have already passed on.

The Justice reports that Sunny shared in her memoir, I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Justice, Identity and Living Between Worlds, that she grew up in the Bronx, New York, with teenage parents.

Sunny is very open about her early years in poverty and is thankful for how far she has come since then.

Fans call Sunny ‘pretty in pink’ during the interview

Fans couldn’t stop talking about Sunny during the interview. She wore a lovely pantsuit that everyone admired.

One fan wrote Sunny “is my favorite on THE VIEW, and she looks so pretty in pink.” Another shared that Whoopi Goldberg was their favorite, but they loved them all.

One other fan said they were glad they got to see what Sunny stands for, and they thought “she could stand to gain a few pounds.”

Fans do not hesitate to criticize Sunny over her looks, even calling her out on her hairstyles when they think they look “tired” and “outdated.“

Fans remark about Sunny Hostin’s appearance. Pic credit: @DonLemon/YouTube

Another fan wrote, “Sunny is looking fly,” and another posted, “Sonny is a beauty.”

Fans remark about Sunny Hostin’s looks. Pic credit: @DonLemon/YouTube

Another fan comment says, “love the soft pink.”

A fan loves Sunny Hostin’s soft pink outfit. Pic credit: @DonLemon/YouTub

Sunny looked great during the interview with Don Lemon and was relaxed enough to share her feelings with fans.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.