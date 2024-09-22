The View critics bash Sunny Hostin’s hairstyle, calling it ‘tired’ and outdated

The View’s latest season, Season 28, is really a pivotal season for the ladies currently on the show.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, there are rumors that ABC will examine the aging ladies and the aging demographic to determine the show’s future profitability.

This news is not great for three of the panel’s longtime hosts, as their contracts have yet to be renewed.

Whoopi Goldberg, the current moderator, Joy Behar, who fills in when Whoopi is gone, and Sunny Hostin will not return unless their contracts renew.

During this hot political season, The View would be wise to keep the panel with the tried-and-true ladies and consider any big changes next season.

One lady in particular, Sunny Hostin, has been through some challenging times this year, and now her critics won’t stop talking about her looks.

Critics bash Sunny’s hairstyle on The View

The View recently posted a video with Wilmer Valderrama’s appearance on the show, but some watchers could not stop talking about Sunny Hostin’s hair.

Critics jumped on Sunny and her hair in the comments. One fan said that Sunny “needs a new hairdo! She’s had this same style forever!! Get with the times…”

That comment was, in effect, calling her hairstyle out of date by telling Sunny to get with the times.

Another fan said, “Exactly! That hairstyle is tired. It looks like a hairdo for a little girl. Seriously.”

Another fan compared Sunny to Ariana Grande, “She overtook Ariana Grande’s tired hairdo.”

Sunny has been in a rough time and has spoken out about it repeatedly. Her looks, especially her hair, may not be the first thing on her mind as she navigates these new waters. Her youngest daughter went to college, leaving Sunny to struggle because none of her children live at home.

Sunny and the ladies grill Joan Vassos from The Golden Bachelorette

During a recent show, Joan Vasso from The Golden Bachelorette was on The View, and the ladies tried their hardest to find out if she had found love there.

Sara Haines even got in one last parting shot asking, “Did you find love?” But Joan was not budging and would not answer any of the ladies directly.

It is great to see the ladies’ relentlessness in trying to find out the truth about anything on the show.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.