Were Sharon and Jack ever married on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans now know where both midlife runners Sharon (Sharon Case) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are. The Pine Forest Inn and Spa is in Sedona, Arizona, and what better place for them to find themselves as well as romance, but with each other?

Why not? They were once married, even though their union was one of Sharon’s many rebounds from the love of her life (or is that Adam?) Nick (Joshua Morrow).

For once, Sharon had the attention of someone who sincerely cared for her and brought no emotional baggage to the relationship. In other words, theirs was a romance that lacked the toxicity of prior ventures which is maybe why it was fated to fail? Sharon does love a good drama to chew on!

Roughly 10 years ago their mutual exes Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) got together, and so without hesitation, each settled for second best. It was a bit one-sided, with Jack more smitten than Sharon. Still, they had one thing in common, and that was commiserating over Phick and their fickle ways.

Shack’s marriage lasted a good two years, and they broke up as mature adults, e.g. no vase throwing, accusations of betrayal, or threats of revenge.

Fast forward to the present day where they find themselves face to face in gorgeous, romantic Sedona, where the stars have aligned perhaps for another shot at love?

Jack is wary of his old life and left Genoa City after giving his son, Kyle (Michael Mealor) his executive chair. Sharon is escaping the haunted past love and specter of Adam (Mark Grossman) who still doesn’t have his act together.

What about Celeste (Eva LaRue) and her son, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso)? For a hot minute, it looked like Jack and Celeste were destined to be, especially after he swooped in to bring her to Kola’s wedding, and weren’t Rey and Sharon just professing their love to each other?

You know what they say, what happens in Sedona stays in Sedona!

