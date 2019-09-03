Is Sharon leaving The Young and the Restless?

Are The Young and the Restless fans going to see Sharon (Sharon Case) again, or is she gone for good?

Perhaps she and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will hook up out of town? After all, he’s just left town, and now fans are wondering if Sharon will fall down the same rabbit hole?

Wanderlust must be in the air in Genoa City. Then again, Sharon isn’t the most stable rock in the jar, so maybe rolling on is to be expected.

Sharon has been a fixture on the canvas for years, but anything is possible as far as her status goes. At this time, her life is unsettled as evidenced by her love life. After an encounter with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), maybe she’s thinking there are greener pastures?

First, Adam harangued her for turning down his marriage proposal. Even though she tried to explain how and why this reality had to be, he proved himself an unsuitable choice by insisting she still wants him, and to admit it. Wow, what an ego on that guy!

Rey offered to arrest Adam, but Sharon has had her share of turmoil with Rey as well.

Next, Sharon talks to another one of her exes, Nick (Joshua Morrow). She wants to know if he can watch their daughter because she wants to leave town after the Grand Phoenix party takes place.

Nick never says no, so after agreeing to do daddy daycare, Sharon is relieved. Apparently, she has a lot on her plate and plans to go off and do something that enables her to come back invigorated and with a new lease on life.

Is it just a coincidence that Jack has also decided to take off for parts unknown? He has informed Kyle (Michael Mealor) that he’s now in charge of the family business, and is seemingly planning to find himself somewhere other than Genoa City.

Will Sharon and Jack come back together with a jaw-dropping surprise?

