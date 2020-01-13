How old is Faith on The Young and the Restless? Alyvia Alyn Lind looks so grown up

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) returned home from boarding school just in time to spend the holidays with her family. Now that is has been revealed her mother Sharon (Sharon Case) has breast cancer, fans are wondering if Faith will be sticking around Genoa City.

Along with viewers questioning the role Faith will play in the compelling storyline, viewers are also wondering how old she is. Alyvia looks so grown up and beautiful these days, and with her portraying Faith, it is hard to remember how old Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s daughter is.

Faith was born onscreen in 2009, which means she is 10 years old. As fans know, though, soap operas are famous for rapidly aging children. There are kids on daytime dramas that, in reality, should not even be teenagers, but in the soap opera world, they are teens. It is a concept that fans accept for storyline purposes.

However, as it turns out, Alyvia is not that much older than Faith should be onscreen. The actress is 12 years old, which means Faith has been aged slightly, but nothing too crazy. Although Faith’s age is never mentioned onscreen with Alyvia playing the role, the character is definitely in her early teen years.

It is not only that Alyvia looks so grown up during her recent return to the CBS soap opera, but also, promos for new scenes that have fans talking. The video preview for Y&R this week shows Faith learning Sharon has breast cancer. Even in the brief seconds that Faith appears in the promo, it is clear Alyvia is playing Faith as a young woman. She also reveals glimpses of a child scared for her mom.

The actress is showing that not only is she growing up, but her acting skills have been taken to a whole new level. Neither Alyvia nor Faith are little girls anymore. The upcoming breast cancer storyline is going to show that Faith is nowhere near being an adult yet either. Fans are confident Alyvia can pull off the tough scenes like a champ.

Alyvia Alyn Lind is not even technically a teenager yet. However, she already looks so grown up. She has taken Faith from a little girl to a teenager who is ready to face all of the craziness of being an adolescent. Here is hoping Alyvia and Faith are sticking around for a while.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.