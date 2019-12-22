The Young and The Restless spoilers: Alyvia Alyn Lind is back as Faith Newman

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the upcoming week tease loved ones come home for the holidays. It has already been revealed that Fenmore (Zach Tinker) is returning to spend time with his parents Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Another loved one making her way to Genoa City just in time for the holiday season is Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Yes, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) daughter will leave boarding school behind to join the Newman family for some Christmas joy, surprises, and of course, drama.

The last time viewers saw Faith was over the summer. She returned from summer camp to find her parent’s lives turned upside thanks to news her uncle Adam (Mark Grossman) was not dead. Faith has been caught between her feuding parents her entire life, resulting in her once living with her grandparents Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Faith will get a chance to bond with her parents, as well as her sisters, Summer (Hunter King) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). They should all enjoy the time they together because Faith won’t be sticking around too long.

Alyvia’s return to the CBS soap opera is short. She is bringing Faith back for just a couple of episodes to add to the Newman family dynamic at Christmas. There is a slim chance the actress and character will eventually return home for good. Alyvia’s Netflix show, Daybreak, was recently canceled, freeing her up for other acting gigs.

Whatever the future holds for Alyvia and her alter ego Faith, fans should simply enjoy watching them spend the holidays in Genoa City. Faith is reunited with her family on Monday, December 23. Please note recent preemptions may have pushed this date back slightly.

It is going to be an exciting week on the hit CBS daytime drama. Fans are not going to want to miss the return of Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, especially since Nick and Sharon’s daughter has her eye on a new boy. Is he connected to someone in her hometown?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.