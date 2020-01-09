The Young and the Restless’ Sharon has breast cancer: CBS partners with American Cancer Society for powerful story

The Young and the Restless is embarking on a breast cancer story to bring awareness to the disease. CBS is partnering with the American Cancer Society to ensure the story is told correctly, as well as to deliver an important message regarding breast cancer.

Fans suspected Sharon (Sharon Case) had cancer when she found a lump in her breast. It is confirmed to be cancer, setting the stage for Y&R to tell a compelling and crucial story. The show will handle the delicate topic as it does all of its storylines involving social issues, with both honesty and heart.

Along with taking viewers on Sharon’s journey as she tells her family, decides treatment, and fights for her life, CBS will have additional information on breast cancer at the end of episodes focusing on the story. CBS Cares and American Cancer Society will have PSAs featuring Sharon Case airing during the storyline too.

“The Young and The Restless has always tackled important social issues within the show’s rich storytelling. From AIDS and alcoholism to drunk driving and domestic abuse, we’ve consistently tried to focus on the human condition in an open and honest manner. We’re proud to be joining with the American Cancer Society to deliver this important message about breast cancer awareness,” co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith shared with She Knows Soaps.

Sharon Case is a talented actress and an excellent choice for the person to carry the breast cancer storyline. The actress won’t be carrying the story alone, though. Sharon will lean on Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), her daughter Mariah (Camryn Grimes), her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow), and the rest of the Newman family. Her fight will affect all of those around Sharon because that is what happens in life.

Viewers should be prepared the story featuring Sharon’s breast cancer is going to be extremely emotional for anyone watching, which is precisely what the daytime drama wants to have happen.

What do you think of Sharon’s breast cancer storyline?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.