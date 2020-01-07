The Young and the Restless’ Christel Khalil returns as Lily Winters: Is she back for good?

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Christel Khalil is making another return to The Young and the Restless as Lily Winters. Is the fan-favorite actress back for good?

A familiar face will soon visit Genoa City. She Knows Soaps has confirmed Christel will reprise the role of Lily on Tuesday, January 14.

The last time viewers saw Lily was at the end of October when she made a brief pit stop to help her brother, Devon (Bryton James) deal with all the drama surrounding Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) will.

Christel’s last stint on the CBS daytime drama also marked the final scenes between Lily and Cane (Daniel Goddard). As fans know, Daniel was let go from the soap opera due to lack of storyline. The character of Cane is now on the hunt for his thieving father, Colin (Tristan Rogers), who caused all the issues with Katherine’s will and stole Devon’s inheritance.

Although fans would be thrilled to see Lily back full-time, she is only back for a brief visit. Christel has made several appearances since she chose to drop to recurring status with the show in 2018. Fans have gotten to see more of Lily than they initially thought they would, and that is good.

Sadly, part of the reason for Lily’s frequent visits home was because of the death of actor Kristof St. John. When he passed away, the CBS soap opera decided to honor him by having the character of Neil Winters, who Kristoff played, die too. Christel has returned a couple of times because of stories related to Neil’s death.

The lovely and talented, Christel Khalil is headed back to Y&R for another stint as Lily Winters. It is unclear exactly what will bring Lily to town this time. Cane is gone, but Devon is still struggling, so perhaps she is returning to help her brother.

Whatever the reason, fans will be thrilled to have Lily back on the canvas, even if it is only for a brief amount of time.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.