The Young and the Restless best performers in 2019: Who made our list?

The people of Genoa City have faced several ups and downs throughout the past year, including the loss of one beloved resident. There has been laughter, tears, joy, drama, and so much more brought to life this year on-screen.

It is all thanks to the talents of the actors and actresses on the CBS show. Some performances stood out above the rest, and as the year winds down, it is time to acknowledge those Y&R stars.

Bryton James (Devon Hamilton)

The talented actor was put through the wringer this year. However, Bryton James has hit every performance out of the park. Fans know firsthand that Bryton never holds back in any scene, and this year was no exception.

It was heartbreaking to watch Devon mourn the loss of dad, Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), especially since fans could tell Bryton was hurting just as much as his character.

He also excelled at moments of happiness, which were plenty thanks to Devon’s new romance with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Those two have a chemistry that sizzles on-screen thanks to both of their stellar acting skills.

Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott)

It was a milestone year for Peter Bergman, who celebrated 30 years of playing Jack Abbott.

Bergman is not on the list because of his anniversary but as a reminder of his killer talent. In the special episode dedicated to his legacy, fans were privy to nostalgic memories, including his entrance as Jack.

Peter may have been a recast for Jack, but fans barely remember anyone else in the role. Like Bryton, Peter stood out during the episodes dedicated to Neil and Kristoff.

Jack’s Christmas toast included Neil and brought tears to viewers’ eyes at the mere mention of his name, proving that Peter brings pure emotion with every word he speaks. There is a reason he is a daytime legend, and the actor reminds fans of it daily.

Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott)

Billy continues to sabotage himself, and no one does self-loathing like Jason Thompson. The talented actor made the character his own by adding a new deep layer to Billy that fans are eating up.

General Hospital fans know Jason has mad acting skills, and Y&R fans are finally getting to see them in action.

Jason has a way of making Billy exciting even when he is losing his mind, gambling, and talking to himself. He makes viewers feel sorry and root for Billy, especially when the character is crossing a line.

Plus, Jason and Amelia Heinle (Victoria) have endearing chemistry that makes them a couple to root for during the tough times.

I want Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott. No one else. He’s the best Billy Abbott ever & also my favorite Billy. #YR 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gJFRF0g4uS — 💙 Soaps & Sports Fan💙 (@soapsfan31) July 30, 2019

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson)

The brunette beauty has become an in-demand actress this year. Along with returning to the CBS soap opera, Melissa landed a role in one of Hallmark’s coveted Christmas movies, Holiday for Heroes.

From the second con-artist Chelsea popped up in town, she has been trying to prove she is a changed woman. Melissa’s acting talents shine through as she makes Chelsea come off as sincere, as well as someone people almost feel sorry for — almost.

The actress makes viewers believe what Chelsea is selling to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman). Melissa is killing it. There is nothing else to say.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers Newman)

No disrespect to Gina Tognoni, who is a fantastic actress, but Michelle Stafford is crushing it as Phyllis Newman. There is no doubt, Phyllis is not the most likable character.

Trouble certainly follows her. However, Michelle brings a more sympathetic side to Phyllis, as opposed to the angrier side portrayed by Gina.

Phyllis is now slightly unhinged thanks to Michelle, and it works wonders. The character is more likable, as well as redeemable. It is all thanks to the stellar talent of Miss Stafford.

Ask any GH fan about her talent, and they will agree because they sorely miss her on the ABC soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.