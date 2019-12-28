The Young and the Restless spoilers: The new year brings big changes to Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS soap opera tease big changes are coming in the new year for several Genoa City residents.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) questions if Billy (Jason Thompson) is gambling again after he ditches her on New Year’s Eve. In the preview video, he tells her it is more than that. Along with not being honest regarding his struggles, Billy is also hiding his growing friendship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Will Billy finally come clean with Victoria, or will he continue to turn to Amanda? Considering Billy and Amanda meet up at their spot to wish each other a happy new year, it is a safe bet that he is not 100 percent truthful with Victoria.

Change is on the horizon for Billy, whether he wants to admit it or not. The question is, how much longer will Victoria ignore what is right in front of her face? Billy is slipping away from her.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is insistent that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is the man for her. However, she can’t help but be drawn to Adam (Mark Grossman), especially as they bond over Connor (Judah Mackey). Nick begins to realize he is losing Chelsea, despite her trying to convince him otherwise.

Adam will use Chelsea’s confusion to his advantage by pushing her to admit she has feelings for him as well. Although Chelsea tells him to stop chasing the past, a passionate kiss and spending New Year’s Eve together will change everything for Nick, Adam, and Chelsea. She will be forced to decide between the two Newman brothers as 2020 begins.

The Newman and Abbott families will come together to ring in the new year. Everyone, including Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), will manage to put their differences aside for one night to join in on the celebration.

Life in Genoa City is about to change for several residents. Be sure to tune in daily, so you don’t miss a day of the drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.