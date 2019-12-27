The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Tensions rise, secrets are discovered, and Billy grows closer to Amanda

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tensions are on the rise, secrets are discovered, warnings, are issued and people who shouldn’t grow closer do.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) gets the ultimate Christmas gift from Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The couple also has good news to share with family and friends. Could Chloe be pregnant? Fans know Elizabeth is expecting her first child, and it sounds like her pregnancy is going to be written into the daytime drama.

Life for Nick (Joshua Morrow), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Adam (Mark Grossman) is about to get even more complicated for the trio. Tensions will continue to be heightened between the Newman brothers, with Chelsea being caught in the middle because of Connor (Judah Mackey).

Nick will manage to turn the tables on his brother, but Adam will kiss Chelsea, so it is hard to tell exactly where this storyline is going. Adam will also cross a line, and that is never a good thing. The question is, will Adam cause harm to someone else or himself?

Jill (Jess Walton) puts her grandson Chance (Donny Boaz) in the hot seat. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) also takes an interest in Chance but for a completely different reason. She is determined to find out what went down in Vegas between Chance and Adam so that she can use it to her benefit.

Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) concern for Billy (Jason Thompson) mounts. She is right to be worried about her husband too. Billy continues to be lost. He will turn to Amanda (Mishael Morgan), who is the only person he feels comfortable talking to right now. Amanda and Billy will grow closer, putting his relationship with Victoria in jeopardy.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) both make shocking discoveries that might lead to secrets being exposed. Sharon has been helping out Chelsea and Adam with Connor. Perhaps she finally realizes the little boy is manipulating everyone to keep his parents together.

Happy holidays to all my friends and loyal fans! Without you this show would not be! So THANK YOU! And now have some egg nogg!!! pic.twitter.com/QWTLYo5rJQ — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) December 26, 2019

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will ring in the New Year in style. However, not everything is smooth sailing for the couple. Nikki will issue a warning to someone.

Who has found themselves on the wrong side of Mrs. Newman this time? She did just find a newborn on their doorstep. Maybe Nikki’s wrath is directed at someone involved with the abandoned baby?

So much juicy entertainment is unfolding in Genoa City next week. Be sure to tune in each day, so not a moment of the soap opera is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.