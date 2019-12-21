The Young and the Restless spoilers: The holidays are full of family, friends, cheer, and a couple of shocking surprises

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease Christmas is all about who has been naughty and who has been nice. In the preview video, the holiday spirit takes over Genoa City, with celebrations, laughter, surprises, revelations, and one bombshell confession.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finds a baby left on the doorstep of the Newman ranch. She and Victor (Eric Braeden) will bond over the abandoned baby, which will reiterate the true meaning of Christmas to the couple. Whose baby is it? Will Nikki and Victor keep the little one?

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) can’t contain her excitement over celebrating the holiday season with Billy (Jason Thompson) and their kids. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) reminds Devon (Bryton James) she has been a very good girl this year, as they prepare to spend their first Christmas together.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is on the naughty list, and she is proud of it. She is still out for revenge against Abby (Melissa Ordway) too. Phyllis won’t let a little thing like the holiday season ruin her plans.

Adam (Mark Grossman) drops a bombshell on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) by telling her that he is in love with her. He will also want to know how she feels about him.

Does Chelsea still harbor feelings for Adam, or is she committed to Nick (Joshua Morrow)? Whatever her answer is, it will likely alter what Chelsea and Adam are doing to help Connor (Judah Mackey).

Despite the drama going on in Genoa City, most of the residents come together for some family bonding and drinks with friends to celebrate the holiday season. Spoilers for next week indicate loved ones come back just in time for Christmas, which will add even more joy to the magical time of year.

There is no question the upcoming week is all about the holiday festivities, as people come together to toast the most magical time of year. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the excitement and drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.